Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: Why the Trust’s Meeting Today Matters

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. The meeting comes as the issue has triggered a sharp political confrontation, with Opposition parties demanding a probe while the BJP accuses them of targeting the Hindu faith. Temple administration assistant Gopal Rao said the meeting would take place at 3 pm inside the temple premises and that all members had been informed. “The trust meeting will take place at 3 PM within the temple complex. Everyone has been notified; we expect everyone to attend,” he said.

Speaking later after arriving at Shri Vaidehi Bhavan Pushp Vatika, Rao said, “The meeting will be held inside the temple premises. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das ji will preside over it.”

Why Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Is Holding Ram Temple Trust Meeting?

The controversy has intensified after allegations surfaced that donations made to the Ram Temple were misused. The Opposition has demanded an independent investigation, while BJP leaders have accused them of politicising an issue linked to the faith of millions of Hindus.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said, “Our leader Akhilesh Yadav and we have demanded not once but multiple times that the trust should be dissolved… An investigation should have been conducted by keeping all the people of the trust out…”

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray led the party’s “Ram Raksha” protest at Dadar Hanuman Temple over the alleged donation embezzlement.

Addressing supporters, Thackeray said, “All the Hindus of the country were awakened by Balasaheb. Hindus will not forgive them. All common people should be ashamed to take money as Hindus. Thieves have no right to take Rama’s name. Today, all Hindus are gathered here. Let’s crack down on these thieves. We will not rest until the theft is solved.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioned the fate of donations made by his party. “Today, the offerings made by our countrymen are being stolen. Uddhav Thackeray visited the temple on behalf of the Shiv Sena party, and we made donations as well. Where did the silver brick we donated go? You engage in politics over people’s sentiments and faith,” Sawant said.

Party leader Vinayak Raut described the protest as the beginning of a larger campaign. “The entire Hindu community was present here today. The Ram Bachao movement began today. In the future, we will have to fight and move forward to protect Hindutva and Lord Ram,” he said.

What is Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged donation theft has progressed. Police sources said the Ayodhya Police have obtained court permission to question five of the eight accused currently lodged in jail. The accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Manish Yadav, will be questioned inside the jail, and their statements will be formally recorded.

The Ayodhya Sant Mandal has also extended its support to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and urged the Trust not to accept his resignation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

The investigation will be expanded to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police also intensified its investigation and questioned accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya.

Inputs from ANI

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