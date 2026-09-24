Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Why Is Champat Rai Named As A Witness In SIT Chargesheet?

Eight accused have been chargesheeted in the Ram Mandir donation theft case, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filing its chargesheet on Wednesday. Among those arrested are Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastava. Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover said the court has accepted the chargesheet and all eight accused are in judicial custody. The charges include criminal breach of trust and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ram Mandir donation theft case names key officials as witnesses

As per reports, Champat Rai, former administrator Gopal Rao, former trustee Anil Mishra and interim general secretary Krishna Mohan have been named as witnesses in the Ram Mandir donation theft chargesheet, officials said. The SIT had given a clean chit to Rai and Mishra last month. Both stepped down on June 27 after allegations of irregularities emerged.

Rai reportedly told investigators that he had himself lodged the complaint that led to the arrests. The Ram Mandir donation theft probe also examined material linked to alleged thefts inside the temple premises.

Ram Mandir donation theft probe finds 105 CCTV instances

Reportedly, in its status report to the Supreme Court, the SIT said CCTV cameras at the temple captured 105 instances of theft. The finding has become a key part of the Ram Mandir donation theft investigation and the court proceedings.

Ram Mandir donation theft chargesheet faces lawyers’ protest

The filing triggered protests from local lawyers. Reports say that Ayodhya Bar Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said the association had earlier sought an inquiry into the roles of Rai, Mishra and Rao. Objections raised by the bar also led to the deferral of a bail hearing for two accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

The chargesheet itself does not establish guilt. The accused will get an opportunity to contest the charges in court as the Ram Mandir donation theft case proceeds.

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