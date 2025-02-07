Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Extends Darshan Timings As Devotee Numbers Soar – Check The New Schedule!

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has extended its darshan hours due to the rising number of devotees. The temple now opens at 6 AM instead of 7 AM and remains accessible till 10 PM daily.

Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Extends Darshan Timings As Devotee Numbers Soar – Check The New Schedule!


In response to the overwhelming influx of devotees, the timings for darshan and rituals at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been extended. From now on, the temple doors will open at 6 AM instead of 7 AM, allowing more devotees to seek blessings. The temple will remain open until 10 PM daily, ensuring an extended window for worshippers.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that the changes have been made to accommodate the massive surge in visitors, with approximately three lakh devotees arriving every day.

New Schedule for Ram Mandir Rituals:

  • Mangala Aarti – 4 AM (Temple doors briefly closed after)
  • Shringar Aarti & Public Darshan Begins – 6 AM
  • Rajbhog Offering & Darshan – 12 Noon
  • Sandhya Aarti – 7 PM (Temple doors closed for 15 minutes)
  • Shayan Aarti & Temple Closure – 10 PM

This extension adds 90 extra minutes in the morning and 30 more minutes in the evening, giving devotees more time for darshan, even during prasad offerings.

Record-Breaking Pilgrimage in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government revealed that over one crore devotees visited Ayodhya between January 26 and Basant Panchami (February 3), setting a new record. This surge coincides with the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which has further fueled pilgrim visits to Ayodhya.

Alongside Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi continues to draw a steady stream of devotees, reinforcing the city’s deep spiritual importance. The temple trust has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the seamless movement of visitors, ensuring smooth darshan for all.

With Ram Lalla now enthroned in the grand temple and the momentum of pilgrimage increasing, Ayodhya remains the heart of devotion, welcoming lakhs of devotees daily.

