Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha On June 5: Another Historic Chapter To Unveil

Preparations are in full swing at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Darbar on the temple’s first floor, marking another key milestone in the ongoing construction of the grand structure. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has begun elaborate arrangements for the ceremony, scheduled for June 5, which will witness the ceremonial installation of idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman.

Temple Peaks to Shine in Gold

Alongside the Ram Darbar consecration, the temple complex will see the gilding of five of six spires—belonging to shrines of Lord Shiva, Hanuman, Surya Dev, Ganesha, Goddess Durga, and Goddess Annapurna. The gold plating work is scheduled to begin after May 20, with specially designed moulds arriving from Delhi after May 17. The process is expected to conclude by May 30, lending a radiant touch to the temple’s already monumental architecture.

The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024, was a moment of deep national significance. That event was broadcast live and drew participation from religious leaders, saints, and lakhs of devotees across India.

With the first floor nearing completion, the upcoming Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Darbar is expected to draw devotees from across the country and abroad. The construction is being carried out by Larsen & Toubro, with Tata Consulting Engineers overseeing the project. The garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and core structures of the temple are already complete.

