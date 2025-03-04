Ram Mandir Terror Suspect Abdul Rehman Was Receiving Online Training From Pakistan

A 19-year-old terror suspect, Abdul Rehman, has been arrested for plotting an attack on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Authorities revealed that Rehman had been receiving online training from Pakistan’s ISI on how to operate an AK-47 assault rifle.

A terror suspect, identified as Abdul Rehman, who was planning an attack on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has been arrested after an extensive investigation. Authorities revealed that the 19-year-old had been receiving online training from Pakistan’s Intelligence agency, ISI, on how to use an AK-47 assault rifle. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Abdul Rehman: The Young Terrorist with ISI Ties

Abdul Rehman, aged 19, was apprehended near Faridabad, Haryana, by a joint team from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Haryana Special Task Force (STF), and central agencies. Sources have confirmed that Rehman had been radicalized and had received online instructions from ISI operatives based across the border. This training included learning to operate an AK-47, a weapon crucial to his intended attack on the Ram Mandir.

How ISI Trained Abdul Rehman Online

To get familiar with handling an AK-47, Abdul Rehman initially crafted a wooden model of the weapon. He then moved on to online tutorials, with the help of ISI operatives, to learn the intricacies of using a real AK-47. Sources indicate that the ISI recognized Rehman’s potential as a recruit for a terror attack and decided to instruct him on how to carry out an assault on the Ram Mandir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Detailed Reconnaissance of Ram Mandir

As part of his preparation, Rehman conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya. Sources revealed that he specifically surveyed Gate numbers 1 and 2 at the temple. After completing the reconnaissance, Rehman traveled to Faridabad from Faizabad, where he met with a handler who supplied him with two hand grenades.

Grenades Defused After Arrest

The grenades, which had no identifying marks, were later defused following Rehman’s arrest on Sunday. After his capture, Rehman was taken to Gujarat for further interrogation. Authorities recovered radical material from him, pointing to his deep involvement with terrorist ideologies.

Abdul Rehman’s Ties to ISKP and ISI

Rehman’s links to terrorism run deep, as he was found to be a member of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The individual who supplied Rehman with the grenades in Faridabad is believed to have been an ISI handler. This underscores the ongoing threat posed by international terror networks, with the ISI playing a pivotal role in recruiting and training young radicals.

Legal Action and Investigation

A case has been registered against Abdul Rehman, and he has been sent into 10-day judicial custody under the Haryana STF. Investigators continue to probe his connections and the broader network behind this terror plot.

ALSO: This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’