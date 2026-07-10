Ram Mandir Tightens Donation Security: What Are Trust’s New Rules For Counting Staff?

The Ram mandir trust in Ayodhya has introduced a fresh set of rules for employees handling donations after the alleged donation theft case triggered a major overhaul of the counting process. Under the new system, only a dedicated team of staff will be allowed to count cash collected from the temple’s donation boxes. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also made pocket-free clothing and police verification mandatory for employees assigned to this work as it moves to strengthen transparency and security.

As per reports, housekeeping employees were also part of the counting process for donations. In this respect, in the new system, the housekeeping employees will do what they were doing initially, but there will be another group that will be responsible only for the counting process.

Ram mandir ensures stringent checking through pocket-less uniforms and police checking

The most important innovation in the system adopted by Ram Mandir Trust has been the introduction of an obligation on those who are counting donations to wear clothes with no pockets.

Reportedly, the trust has also made police-verified character certificates compulsory for employees working at the shrine. Officials believe the stricter background verification process will help ensure that only properly vetted staff are assigned sensitive responsibilities linked to devotees’ donations.

Ram mandir donation counting overhaul sees 23 employees resign

According to reports, the changes have already led to a major shake-up. As the Ram mandir trust implemented the revised donation-counting system, 23 employees involved in counting donations resigned from their jobs.

The resignations were submitted to the contracting agency that had employed them. The trust is now expected to recruit a new team of donation-counting staff under the revised verification and security norms.

Ram mandir donation theft probe continues as SIT expands investigation

The new measures come amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram mandir. The case revolves around allegations that cash and valuables offered by devotees were siphoned off during the collection and counting process.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh government granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) a 15-day extension on July 1 to widen its probe. Former temple trust general secretary Champat Rai resigned following the investigation. So far, eight people linked to the donation collection and counting process have been arrested.

Investigators have recovered Rs 20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, Rs 14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, Rs 7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and Rs 1 lakh from Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu. The Ram mandir trust is now rebuilding its donation management system with stricter safeguards as the investigation continues.

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