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Home > India News > Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have resigned from the Ram Mandir trust after an SIT probe into the alleged embezzlement of nearly Rs 7-7.5 crore in donations.

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Top Leaders' Resignations (Photo: ANI, file photo)
Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Top Leaders' Resignations (Photo: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 17:22 IST

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has confirmed that its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have submitted their resignations following allegations of embezzlement of cash offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust said the resignations would be considered at its next meeting. The development comes after an SIT began probing the alleged theft, with reports claiming nearly Rs 7-7.5 crore is missing. Amid the controversy, trust treasurer Govind Giri assured devotees that all donation money, gold and silver offered at the Ram Mandir are “completely safe.”

As per reports, the resignations came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tough stand and the Special Investigating Team submitted its preliminary findings. A police case has been registered under charges of theft by clerk, criminal breach of trust, dishonestly receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Eight people have been named in the FIR, including six Ram Mandir staff members responsible for counting cash, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu. They were allegedly caught embezzling money on CCTV footage and have been arrested.

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Ram Mandir resignations come as SIT probe gathers pace

Reacting to the probe, Yogi Adityanath said, “We had said an SIT had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received. The SIT report came and action started immediately. I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood.” The investigation was launched after the temple trust itself requested a government inquiry to establish the facts and put an end to speculation surrounding the Ram Mandir donation issue.

According to reports, the Special Investigating Team includes Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan. Their inquiry is expected to determine whether the reported missing funds were misappropriated and identify everyone responsible.

Ram Mandir controversy sparks political reaction

The issue was first raised by the Samajwadi Party, prompting the trust to seek an official probe. Speaking to NDTV, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman questioned why the resignations were being accepted only on “moral grounds.” He alleged that influential people were being protected and claimed the investigation was biased. According to him, morality cannot be applied selectively, and action should also be taken against those who are actually responsible.

As the investigation continues, the Ram Mandir trust has reiterated that devotees’ donations remain secure despite the controversy. The resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra will now be taken up at the trust’s next meeting, while the SIT continues its probe into the alleged embezzlement at the Ram Mandir.

Also Read: Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’   

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Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe
Tags: Anil MishraChampat Raihome-hero-pos-1Ram MandirRam Mandir donation theftRam Mandir theft

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Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

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Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe
Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe
Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe
Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

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