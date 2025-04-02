Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Ram Navami 2024: Grand Live Celebrations From Ram Janmabhoomi On April 6 – All You Need To Know

Ram Navami 2024: Grand Live Celebrations From Ram Janmabhoomi On April 6 – All You Need To Know

On the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri 2024, the morning Aarti was held at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur, New Delhi, marking the sacred celebrations. Earlier, devotees gathered at Jhandewalan Temple to offer prayers.

Ram Navami 2024: Grand Live Celebrations From Ram Janmabhoomi On April 6 – All You Need To Know


The morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur’s Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on the fourth day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival on Wednesday.
Earlier, the morning Aarti was held at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the fourth day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri.

Today, the fourth and fifth day of Navratri will be celebrated, and Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Kushmanda and Mata Skandamata.
Goddess Kushmanda is regarded as the supreme divinity of the solar system in Hindu philosophy. Worshipping Mata Kushmanda gives all of her followers the ability to combat all illnesses, sorrows and imperfections.

Goddess Skandamata was trained by Goddess Parvati. Hence, the fifth form of Goddess Durga is called Skandamata. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Skandamata fulfils all the wishes of devotees and brings happiness in life and the wishes of having children get fulfilled.

Navratri, which means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two–Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri–are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess ‘Shakti.’

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani’s Aradhana YouTube Channel is presenting a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.
The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya.

This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation.

(With Inputs from ANI)

