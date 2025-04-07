Ram Navami Procession Attacked In Kolkata, Cops Ask Public ‘Not To Heed Any Rumours’

Kolkata found itself at the center of political and communal tensions on Sunday following allegations by BJP MP and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar that a Ram Navami rally was attacked in the city’s Park Circus Seven Point area.

Kolkata found itself at the center of political and communal tensions on Sunday following allegations by BJP MP and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar that a Ram Navami rally was attacked in the city’s Park Circus Seven Point area. The incident has sparked a political war of words between the BJP and the West Bengal government, with the Kolkata Police issuing a clarification to counter the claims.

Majumdar, who represents Balurghat in the Lok Sabha and also heads the BJP’s West Bengal unit, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share videos of damaged vehicles. He alleged that stones were hurled at vehicles “merely for displaying saffron flags,” calling it an orchestrated assault rather than an isolated incident.

“Windshields shattered. Violence unleashed. This was not an accident but a deliberate attack,” Majumdar wrote. Criticizing the state police, he accused them of inaction despite being present at the scene. “The police—handpicked by Mamata Banerjee—stood by as mute spectators, shackled by her politics of appeasement,” he added.

As the Ram Navami procession returned, Hindu devotees were savagely attacked in Kolkata's Park Circus Seven Point area. Stones rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags. Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn't random—it was targeted violence. And where… pic.twitter.com/Ed74Xbi2K6
— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) April 6, 2025

Calling it just the start of a larger movement, Majumdar vowed to organize an even more massive Ram Navami procession next year, declaring that the same police force would be compelled to welcome them with flower showers. “Mark my words,” he asserted.

Police Deny Procession, Say No Permission Granted

Responding to the allegations, Kolkata Police stated that no permission had been sought for any rally or religious procession in the Park Circus area on that day. “There was no official movement in the area. Upon receiving reports of damage to a vehicle, officers reached the spot and took swift action to restore peace,” the police clarified in a post on X. Authorities also urged the public not to fall for unverified claims and rumors as an investigation is now underway.

With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was taken for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area. Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order. A case is being…
— Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) April 6, 2025

Political Rhetoric Intensifies as BJP Questions Double Standards

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tewari questioned the administration’s consistency in handling public gatherings in the area. He referenced a recent protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at the Park Circus Crossing, asking whether similar permissions had been required for that demonstration. The protest, which saw significant turnout from members of the minority community, was aimed at opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Statewide Celebrations Marked by High Security and Political Overtones

Despite the controversy, over 2,000 Ram Navami rallies were reportedly held across West Bengal, drawing participation from leaders of both the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The occasion, traditionally religious, has increasingly taken on political overtones in the state, especially with assembly elections looming next year.

Around 6,000 police personnel were deployed across the state to ensure security during the festivities. Authorities used drones, CCTV surveillance, and rapid response units to monitor key locations.

Governor Lauds Coordination, Urges Peace

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose praised the peaceful conduct of the Ram Navami events in most parts of the state. He credited the collective efforts of the state administration, political parties, and Raj Bhavan for maintaining order. “It’s a testament to what joint responsibility can achieve,” he said.

As political tensions simmer and questions linger over the events at Park Circus, all eyes are now on how both the state government and the opposition navigate the volatile mix of religion and politics in the months leading up to the elections.

