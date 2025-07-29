Home > India > Ram Prasad Yadav: One Win, Many Runs—Inside The RJD Veteran’s Political Playbook

Ram Prasad Yadav, an RJD politician, served as MLA from Ramnagar in 1995. He contested later in Lauriya (2005) and Bagaha (2010) but remained unsuccessful in those bids.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 29, 2025 16:33:53 IST

Guess who shook up Bihar politics back in 1995? Ram Prasad Yadav! Stepping into the spotlight from West Champaran, he clinched a solid victory in the Ramnagar Assembly seat as a Janata Dal candidate (later RJD). He didn’t just win—he crushed it, defeating BJP’s Chandra Mohan Rai by over 12,000 votes. Yadav bagged 25,554 votes (28%), while Rai trailed behind with 12,871 (14%). Not bad for a first big political punch, right? Before Ramnagar turned into a reserved SC seat post-2008, Yadav made his mark when the playing field was wide open.

Ram Prasad Yadav: Election Contests & Later Attempts

  • 2000 Bihar Assembly Election – Ramnagar:
    • Ram Prasad Yadav lost the Ramnagar seat to Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP).
    • Rai won with approximately 12,290 votes, reclaiming his earlier position.
    • This loss marked a significant shift as Rai regained popularity in the constituency.
  • February 2005 Bihar Assembly Election – Lauriya:
    • Yadav contested as an RJD candidate.
    • He was unsuccessful in securing the seat amid a fragmented political landscape.
  • October 2005 Bihar Assembly Election – Lauriya:
    • Yadav made a repeat attempt from Lauriya under RJD.
    • The result was similar—he did not win.
  • 2010 Bihar Assembly Election – Bagaha:
    • Ram Prasad Yadav contested again with RJD.
    • He lost to Prabhat Ranjan Singh (JD(U)), showing continued political challenges.
  • Political Landscape & Ambitions:
    • These repeated electoral defeats highlight the changing political dynamics in Bihar.
    • Despite setbacks, Yadav demonstrated ongoing ambition to stay active in state politics.

Constituency Context: Ramnagar And Regional Dynamics

Ramnagar Assembly constituency, located in West Champaran under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, experienced significant political changes after the 2008 delimitation reserved it for Scheduled Castes. Before this, Ram Prasad Yadav’s 1995 win marked a rare RJD success in the area. Since then, BJP and JD(U) candidates have dominated the region, making it challenging for RJD to maintain influence. The reservation altered the constituency’s voter dynamics, shifting political power away from RJD. Yadav’s 1995 victory stands out as a key moment in Ramnagar’s political history before these structural changes reshaped the electoral battlefield.

Also Read: Rabri Devi: Bihar’s First Woman Chief Minister And RJD Stalwart

