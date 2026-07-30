How Much Cash Was Seized From Ram Temple Donation Funds? Letter Sheds Light on Pre-FIR Action

About Rs 80 lakh has been recovered in the alleged theft of cash from the donation boxes at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, as per police sources. The whole case looks like it took a new turn because it came to light that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust allegedly managed to recover the amount from the accused, even before an FIR was recorded by the Ayodhya Police. Sources further mentioned that the accused admitted the theft. After that the Trust reportedly asked for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Now, several questions are being raised, like why this was not immediately brought to the police, and also, how exactly the investigation unfolded.

Trust Recovered Cash Before FIR

According to the Ayodhya Police, nearly Rs 80 lakh has been recovered from the accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation box theft case, according to sources.

Sources said that in his letter, Champat Rai stated that the accused had admitted to the alleged theft. He also wrote that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself had requested the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for looking into the matter. The SIT is now handling the probe and moving through it.

The letter was submitted two days after the FIR was registered on June 25. The Trust later treated the letter as Champat Rai’s resignation which was accepted during a meeting held on July 6.

How Was the Alleged Theft Discovered?

As per the sources, Champat Rai said in his letter that the alleged theft was noticed on the night of June 4 during the tallying of donations. A trustee was told that five to six youths had allegedly snatched cash from the temple donation boxes.

Then, the very next morning, the Trust checked CCTV footage, and it pointed out a few of the suspects. But instead of moving straightaway to file an FIR, the Trust first questioned them.

Rai added that by June 8, the accused people, along with their family members, had apparently brought back the money and also provided written statements in which they acknowledged their involvement in the alleged theft.

Still, after the matter started getting public attention, the Trust changed course and decided to ask for a neutral inquiry, and it requested the Uttar Pradesh government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

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