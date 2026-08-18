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Home > India News > Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row

Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row

The final investigation pointed that neither Rai nor Mishra was personally involved in the direct misappropriation of funds.

Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have been granted a clean chit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Ram Temple donation theft case. (Source:ANI)
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have been granted a clean chit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Ram Temple donation theft case. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 12:36 IST

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra have received a clean chit from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft and embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has submitted the SIT’s final report to the temple trust for further action, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

SIT Finds No Wrongdoing by Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

According to reports, the SIT’s final findings indicate that Rai and Mishra were not involved in the alleged wrongdoing linked to the donation theft. The development comes after the two senior functionaries had faced scrutiny over the handling and counting of offerings made by devotees at the temple. The case had triggered considerable controversy after allegations surfaced that cash donations were allegedly misappropriated during the counting process. The investigation examined the procedures followed inside the counting facility and the role of people responsible for handling the donations.

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Rai, Mishra Resigned Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Row

Rai and Mishra had tendered their resignations on June 27 amid the growing controversy. The Trust subsequently accepted Rai’s resignation, while the issue became a major focus of public and political debate. Their resignations came after an FIR was registered and several people were arrested in connection with the alleged donation theft case. Earlier, the SIT’s preliminary findings had highlighted serious lapses in security, supervision and compliance with standard operating procedures in the donation-counting process.

Champat Rai Denied Allegations

Rai had consistently rejected allegations against him and maintained that claims linking him personally to the alleged theft were baseless. After stepping down, he said he would respond to the allegations point by point once the SIT’s final report was made public. The Trust had also assured devotees that donated valuables, including silver bricks, jewellery and other offerings, were safe and properly documented.

What Happens Next?

With the SIT’s final report now submitted, attention shifts to the Trust and the authorities for further action in the case. The clean chit to Rai and Mishra separates the two former office-bearers from allegations of direct wrongdoing, while the investigation into those accused of allegedly stealing donations continues through the legal process.

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Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row
Tags: Ayodhya temple cash embezzlementhome-hero-pos-10Ram Janmabhoomi donation scam probeRam Temple donation theft caseSIT clean chit Champat Rai

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Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row

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Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row
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