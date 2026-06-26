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Home > India News > Ram Temple Donation Row: Who are the 8 People Arrested by UP SIT

Ram Temple Donation Row: Who are the 8 People Arrested by UP SIT

Ram Temple Donation Row: Eight people have been arrested in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation irregularities case after a SIT probe flagged concerns in handling offerings. Here is what the investigation has revealed so far.

Eight arrested in Ram Temple donation irregularities case in Ayodhya after SIT probe.
Eight arrested in Ram Temple donation irregularities case in Ayodhya after SIT probe.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 12:46 IST

In the latest development in the Ram Janmabhoomi donation row, the police have arrested eight individuals in connection with alleged irregularities in the donation, which was originally meant for the Ram Temple. The arrests came days after the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a formal case following the complaint from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple and its offerings. 
 
The case has triggered widespread attention as it involves alleged misuse of public donations collected at one of India’s most significant religious sites. 
 

Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Probe Flags Concerns

The investigation came into the public eye when a Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13, conducted a preliminary inquiry between June 15 and June 20 in Ayodhya. The team examined how donations were collected, counted, stored and recorded.
 
According to the officials, the SIT reviewed all the cash collection boxes, accounting records, surveillance systems, and access control mechanisms. Initially, the findings suggested prima facie irregularities in how offerings were managed. On the basis of these reports, the SIT recommended criminal actions that led to the registration of an FIR and subsequent arrests. 
 
Resultantly, the accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which includes provisions which are related to the breach of trust, cheating, theft, and conspiracy.
 

Who Are the Eight Accused?

The police have arrested all eight individuals named in the FIR, which is linked to different stages of donation handling and cash movement.
 

Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu

Tinnu, a close assistant involved in temple trust operations, used to be the general secretary’s driver. According to reports, he handled cash boxes and counted donations. Reports claimed that Tinnu used to keep the keys to the donation boxes because he was close to the Trust members, and he used to act completely arbitrarily. Tinnu has blamed anonymous “jealous people” for the accusations and denied any involvement in cash counting.
 

Ramashankar Mishra alias Ravi Mishra

Accused of being involved in donation counting activities, he is also alleged to have coordinated with others in managing cash flow within the system.
 

Anukalp Mishra

Son of Ramashankar Mishra, he is also linked to the counting process and is connected to individuals associated with the trust’s internal network.
 

Lavkush Mishra

Son-in-law of Ramashankar Mishra, he is accused of helping in disposing of misappropriated funds. Early probes also suggested possible cash recovery from his residence.
 

Avinash Shukla

Described as a temple attendant, he is accused of being part of a wider group involved in alleged financial manipulation. Reports indicate suspicious transactions linked to his account.
 

Manish Yadav

Nephew of Tinnu Yadav, he was also involved in donation counting. Authorities claim cash was recovered from his residence during the investigation.
 

Subhash Shrivastava

A retired bank employee, he was responsible for supervising the staff involved in counting donations and handling cash records.
 

Karunesh Pandey

He has been accused of altering or manipulating donation receipts, which form a key part of the alleged irregularities.
 

Ram Janmbhoomi Donation Row: Investigation Expected to Expand Further

According to officials, the probe is still in its early phases and could involve more than the eight people who were detained. Tracking the entire money route, identifying everyone who has access to donations, and figuring out whether the alleged abnormalities were a part of a bigger network.
 
Authorities are anticipated to scrutinise financial records and operating processes within the temple contribution system more closely because public trust and openness are at risk.
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Ram Temple Donation Row: Who are the 8 People Arrested by UP SIT
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