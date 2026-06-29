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Home > India News > Ram Temple Donation Theft: Accused Luvkush Mishra Bought Property in Wife’s Name | Who Is He

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Accused Luvkush Mishra Bought Property in Wife’s Name | Who Is He

On Sunday, the police team conducted raids at Luvkush Mishra's home at Thakuran Fagoli area under Rudauli Police station limits. The police scrutinised various documents and question his family members during the search.

Police are probing from where Mishra arranged the money for the land and whether it has any connection with the Ayodhya Temple donation theft row. (AI Image)
Police are probing from where Mishra arranged the money for the land and whether it has any connection with the Ayodhya Temple donation theft row. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 13:16 IST

A major revelation has been reported in the Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that Luvkush Mishra, one of the accused in the case, had bought land in the name of his wife Supriya Mishra, at Banipur village in Sohawal Tehsil. The land registry was done in the name of Mishra’s wife in 2025. Construction of two houses is also underway on the said plots of land.

Now, police are probing from where Mishra arranged the money for the land and whether it has any connection with the Ayodhya Temple donation theft row. As the probe progresses in the temple donation theft case, many new revelations have been coming to the fore which includes property details of the accused.

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Raids at Luvkush residence

On Sunday, the police team conducted raids at Luvkush Mishra’s home at Thakuran Fagoli area under Rudauli Police station limits. The police scrutinised various documents and question his family members during the search. 

The police probe revealed that Luvkush Mishra had bought a land in the name of his wife in 2025. The registry was done in Suriya’s name in October 2025. The village where the land is located is nearby Ayodhya city. However, officials have not yet made anything public regarding the allegations. Earlier, Ram Temple Trust Chief resigned from his post in the wake of donation scam. 

How Luvkush got job at Ram Temple

Notably, Luvkush Mishra is the brother-in-law of another accused Anualp Mishra. According to reports, it was on the recommendation of Anukalp Mishra that Luvkush was given the job of counting the donation money.  

Local residents claimed Luvkush Mishra’s life changed dramatically after he secured a job at the Ram Temple. Earlier living in a rented accommodation, he also allegedly bought Rs 1 lakh bike after joining the Ram Temple administration.

Meanwhile, the probe team is analysing the bank accounts, expenditure patterns, and other financial transactions of all the accused. The probe team is also trying to find out how the donation money was allegedly taken out of the counting room and how the ‘stolen’ funds were finally used. 

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Ram Temple Donation Theft: Accused Luvkush Mishra Bought Property in Wife’s Name | Who Is He
Tags: Ayodhya Ram TempleLuvkush mishraRam temple donation theft

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Ram Temple Donation Theft: Accused Luvkush Mishra Bought Property in Wife’s Name | Who Is He

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Ram Temple Donation Theft: Accused Luvkush Mishra Bought Property in Wife’s Name | Who Is He
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