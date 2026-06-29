Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Bar Association Warns Lawyers, To Impose Rs 5 Lakh Penalty For Representing Accused

Following the controversy surrounding the Ram Temple donation theft case, the Faizabad Bar Association in Uttar Pradesh has warned its members not to defend any of the accused involved in the alleged financial irregularities. According to reports, the bar association adopted a resolution stating that none of its members would defend the accused in the Ram Mandir theft row, as the incident has deeply hurt public sentiments. The association unanimously declared that any lawyer appearing on behalf of the accused would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Why the Ayodhya Bar Imposed a Rs 5 Lakh Fine on Violators

During a general meeting, the Faizabad Bar Association decided to impose a Rs 5 lakh fine on any lawyer who represents the accused involved in the Ram Mandir donation row. The Bar association’s lawyers demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao—who have been implicated in the controversy—not be represented by any member of the Bar. In the event that a lawyer violates this directive, they will face the Rs 5 lakh penalty.

Champat Rai’s Statement Recorded

On Monday, the police recorded the statement of the former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary, Champat Rai, regarding the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Reports indicate that Rai was questioned by investigators, and statements from other trustees will also be recorded if necessary. Earlier on Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement intensified as a police team searched the Ayodhya residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in the case.

What is the Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case?

The Ram Mandir donation row involves the alleged theft of Rs 7 crore to Rs 7.5 crore. Following a complaint filed by the temple trust, the police arrested eight employees and recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash. In the wake of the theft, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the claims. The team has since uncovered lapses in cash withdrawal and counting procedures, as well as discrepancies in donation slips.

Also Read: Why Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case?