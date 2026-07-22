Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: 5-Member Saints Committee to Manage Operations Until New CEO Named

Following the receipt of over 5,000 applications for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a crucial trust meeting was held on July 22. During the meeting, officials stated that selecting the new CEO will take approximately one month. In the interim, a panel of prominent saints from Ayodhya has been appointed to oversee and manage temple operations.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai over allegations of donation theft worth crores, as well as the resignation of trustee Anil Mishra and the demise of Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra last year. Up to three vacancies within the trust are expected to be filled. Once selected, the new CEO will be appointed for a three-year tenure.

5-Member Religious Committee Appointed to Oversee Operations

During Wednesday’s meeting, a religious oversight committee was formed under the chairmanship of Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj. The committee includes prominent spiritual leaders such as Swami Ramanand Das, Mahant Rajkumar Das, Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, Swami Kamalnayan Das, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, and Swami Dinendradas.

This committee will temporarily manage daily temple functions, oversee administrative records, and decide operational matters until a permanent CEO assumes charge. A three-member selection screening committee is currently evaluating the 5,500 applications received from across the country.

High-Level Investigation Continues in Ram Temple Donation Theft

The appointment process comes amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of temple funds. The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 13 to investigate the financial irregularities. Following a preliminary SIT report submitted on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25, leading to the arrest of eight accused: Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ramashankar Yadav (alias Tinnu Yadav). Police have recovered cash and valuables from multiple suspects, including ₹20.39 lakh from primary accused Avinash Shukla, alongside gold, silver, foreign currency, and a stolen donation box. The SIT is expected to submit its final comprehensive report shortly.

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