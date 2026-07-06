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Home > India News > Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?

Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?

Ram Mandir Trust accepts Champat Rai's resignation over massive donation theft irregularities. VHP leader Bajrang Bagra steps in as General Secretary.

Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 17:11 IST

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of its former General Secretary, Champat Rai. This decision follows reports of massive irregularities in temple donations. To address the crisis surrounding the alleged donation theft, the trust has appointed Bajrang Bagra as the new General Secretary. This transition comes at a critical time, as the police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continue their probe into the matter. Bagra’s appointment is being viewed as a strategic move; the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader brings decades of experience in corporate management and organizational leadership to help navigate the current situation.

Who is Bajrang Bagra?

Bagra currently serves as the International General Secretary of the VHP, a position he has held since 2024. Hailing from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Bagra is a Chartered Accountant by profession and spent many years working in the public sector. Over the years, he grew closer to the VHP, serving in crucial organizational roles including Joint General Secretary and President/CEO of the Ekal Abhiyan. Before dedicating himself fully to the VHP, Bagra held several high-profile public sector positions, including Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), as well as Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer at both NALCO and RITES Ltd.

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Why Did Temple Trust Appoint Bajrang Bagra?

Bagra is highly respected within the VHP for his organizational reputation and professional background. Following the allegations of fund embezzlement during Champat Rai’s tenure, the trust was specifically looking for a strict administrator to restore order. Reports indicate that the majority of the members attending the meeting voted in Bagra’s favor. His appointment is expected to strengthen the trust’s governance and financial management, both of which have faced heavy public criticism since the Ram Mandir theft controversy came to light.

What is Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case?

Massive irregularities were reported at the Ram Mandir involving the theft of cash and gold ornaments. After the names of several key leaders emerged including General Secretary Champat Rai, the pressure mounted. Rai tendered his resignation on June 26 as the investigation into the alleged embezzlement gained momentum. The police have already arrested eight individuals in connection with the case, including driver Ramashankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Subhash Srivastava. In addition to Rai, Anil Mishra, another trustee, has also stepped down due to the ongoing donation theft scandal.

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Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?
Tags: Bajrang BagraChampat Rai resignationhome-hero-pos-1Ram Mandir donation theftRam Mandir new General SecretaryRam Mandir scam caseShri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

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Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Who Is Bajrang Bagra, the New Trust Chief Succeeding Champat Rai?
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