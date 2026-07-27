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Home > India News > Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Gets Full Access to Records as Supreme Court Orders Inclusion of Forensic Expert

Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Gets Full Access to Records as Supreme Court Orders Inclusion of Forensic Expert

A forensic audit will now be part of the probe as the court pushes for transparency in the alleged Ram Temple fund case.

A forensic audit will now be part of the probe as the court pushes for transparency in the alleged Ram Temple fund case. (Photo: Reddit)
A forensic audit will now be part of the probe as the court pushes for transparency in the alleged Ram Temple fund case. (Photo: Reddit)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 16:30 IST

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the charges of fund embezzlement in the donations made towards the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The SIT will be headed by IGP Kiran S. The other members of the team will be a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and an Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP).

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Supreme Court Seeks Independent Audit In Investigation

During the hearing, the Solicitor General agreed to include an independent chartered accountant in the SIT. The Supreme Court also directed that a forensic auditor should be part of the investigation process. The Court said the SIT will have complete access to all relevant records and documents to ensure a fair and detailed probe.

Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, pointed out that the first priority is to complete the investigation process effectively. The report of the SIT will be sent to the Court once the investigation is completed.

The Supreme Court made it clear that it was not closing the case and that other steps would be taken for more transparency after reviewing the investigation results.

SIT Scrutinises Records Of Donations At Temple

In this case, there are charges of embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The previous SIT carried out an intensive investigation and studied CCTV footage, donation registers, ways of handling money and related financial documents.

Several employees from the temple were interrogated, and there were certain irregularities observed in counting and depositing of donations in the initial report of the SIT.

Police Seize Assets And Finances

While investigating this case, the police have apprehended important accused persons along with seizing the cash, vehicles, documents regarding investments, etc., which were connected to the misuse of the funds. Police also looked into digital and financial transactions in order to find the money trail.

Reconstituted SIT Will Investigate Further

Supreme Court has stated that these investigations need officers with experience. Now the new SIT has been constituted under senior IPS officers and will carry out further investigations.

What is Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft?

The issue of Ram Mandir donation is based on charges of theft and misappropriation of money that have been donated by the devotees for worship at the Ayodhya temple. The matter has come to light due to irregularities observed in the collection of donations in the counting rooms within the temple premises. After the filing of the complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was conducted. Eight individuals, among whom counting room employees, were arrested, and about ₹80 lakh worth of money and other property was recovered.

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Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Gets Full Access to Records as Supreme Court Orders Inclusion of Forensic Expert
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Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Gets Full Access to Records as Supreme Court Orders Inclusion of Forensic Expert

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Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Gets Full Access to Records as Supreme Court Orders Inclusion of Forensic Expert
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