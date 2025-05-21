Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
  • Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Open New Section By June 5, Reveals Construction Committee Head- Details Inside!

Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Open New Section By June 5, Reveals Construction Committee Head- Details Inside!

As part of the sacred observances, 14 temples within the Ram Mandir premises will be consecrated on June 5. The temples include shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Surya (Sun God), Ganapati, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna.

Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Open New Section By June 5, Reveals Construction Committee Head- Details Inside!

Ayodhya Ram temple


The highly anticipated construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee, confirmed that the temple will be ready by June 5, 2025. A new section of the temple complex will be made accessible to the public within a week following the consecration ceremony.

Three-Day ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Scheduled

A grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Darbar will take place over three days, from June 3 to June 5, culminating on Ganga Dussehra. The multi-day spiritual event will witness the sacred installation and consecration of idols across various temples within the Ram Mandir complex.

Mishra noted that while spiritual leaders from various faiths are invited to the June 5 ceremony, no political VIPs from the central or state governments will be attending. The focus will remain solely on the religious significance of the event.

14 Temples Within the Complex to Be Consecrated

As part of the sacred observances, 14 temples within the Ram Mandir premises will be consecrated on June 5. The temples include shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Surya (Sun God), Ganapati, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna.

Religious preparations will commence as early as May 30, beginning with the installation of a Shiva Lingam in the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. This will kick off a series of traditional Vedic rituals.

A group of 101 Vedic scholars from Kashi and Ayodhya will lead the spiritual ceremonies. These will include Yagyashala worship, Valmiki Ramayana recitation, Vedic chants, and rituals from all four Vedas.

Marble Thrones for Deity Installation
Specially designed two-foot-high marble thrones have been crafted for placing the idols in their respective sanctums during the consecration. These thrones will hold the newly installed deities during the sacred rituals.

Filed under

Ayodhya Ram temple Latest India News

