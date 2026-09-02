Ram Temple Trust Gets Its First CEO: Who Is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Chosen From 5,585 Applicants?

After careful consideration, the Ram Temple Trust has finally appointed Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the first chief executive officer. The trust has appointed him after evaluating 5,585 applicants who had applied for the position, and he was appointed after a detailed selection process. He will now oversee the temple trust management and financial systems at a key time for the institution.

Who Is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is a former IAF fighter pilot with more than 38 years of service. He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in December 1986 and retired in May 2026.

During his long military career, Mishra held several senior command and operational positions. He also served as the chief of the IAF’s Western Command during Operation Sindoor.

His experience includes leadership, military operations, planning and administration. He served as the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron and as Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE). He was also the Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases.

Jeetendra Mishra’s IAF Career

Mishra held several important positions at Air Headquarters and in the armed forces. His roles included Director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group, Principal Director (ASR) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects). He also served as Commandant of ASTE and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff for Doctrine, Organisation and Training.

His service record includes some of the military’s top honours. He received the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.

Where Did Jeetendra Mishra Study?

Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. He also studied at the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bengaluru. He later attended the Air Command and Staff College in the US and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

How Was Jeetendra Mishra Selected As Ram Temple Trust CEO?

The selection followed an extensive process. The Ram Temple Trust received 5,585 applications for the CEO post. The search panel was headed by retired judge Pramod Kohli. Retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware were also part of the panel.

Applicants were assessed through a 600-mark evaluation process. The final interviews of 16 candidates were held in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12. A trust official told PTI that “three highly qualified professionals” were recommended following the process.

The candidates were assessed on institutional leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision. Mishra was ultimately selected for the post.

Why Is Jeetendra Mishra’s Appointment Important?

Mishra’s appointment comes as the Ram Temple Trust makes structural changes following a donation theft controversy in Ayodhya.m Three new members have also been added to the trust. They are Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Eight people, mostly linked to the counting of donations, have been arrested. The trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, also resigned following the controversy.

Mishra’s appointment is therefore expected to bring his extensive experience in leadership, administration and operations to the management of the temple trust.