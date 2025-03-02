Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Ramadan 2025 Begins In India: Leaders Extend Festive Greetings

The fasting period concludes with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant Islamic festivals.

Ramadan 2025 Begins In India: Leaders Extend Festive Greetings


The holy month of Ramadan has officially commenced in India, with Muslims across the country observing their first fast on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The announcement was made on Saturday by the Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk’s Fatehpuri Mosque, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, along with various other religious organizations. The declaration came after the sighting of the moon, which determines the start and end of the Islamic months.

Ramadan, which lasts for 30 days, is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by millions of Muslims worldwide. During this month, adherents fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours. The fasting period concludes with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant Islamic festivals. Special prayers known as Taraweeh are also offered in mosques every evening, with the entire Quran being recited over the course of the month.

Importance of prayers and community well-being

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed emphasized the importance of prayers and community well-being. He urged Muslims to dedicate their prayers to the welfare of the nation’s 140 crore people and to seek peace and prosperity for all. The commencement of Ramadan was confirmed after careful observation of the lunar cycle, with the moon remaining unseen due to weather conditions on Friday, leading to the start of fasting on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings in advance while attending the 25th edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau on Friday. He praised the Sufi tradition for its pluralistic and inclusive message and conveyed his best wishes to the Muslim community. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued a statement highlighting the virtues of Ramadan, such as patience, self-discipline, and mutual brotherhood, emphasizing the importance of good deeds during this holy month.

Several political leaders also extended their greetings on the occasion. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished the Muslim community a blessed Ramadan, hoping for happiness and peace. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media platform X to express her wishes, saying, “Hearty congratulations to all of you on the holy month of mercy and blessings, Ramadan. I pray to God that this holy month brings happiness, prosperity, and peace in the lives of all of you.”

As the sacred month begins, mosques across the country have started hosting special prayers, and communities have come together to mark this spiritual period with devotion and charity. Ramadan serves as a time of self-reflection, discipline, and unity, strengthening the bonds of faith and compassion among people of all backgrounds.

