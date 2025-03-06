Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 7 Across Cities Including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 7 Across Cities Including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, marks a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion for millions of Muslims worldwide.

Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 7 Across Cities Including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, marks a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion for millions of Muslims worldwide.


Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, marks a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion for millions of Muslims worldwide. The month-long observance is a significant pillar of Islam, where worshippers fast from dawn to dusk, making the accurate timing of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (post-sunset meal) essential for maintaining the sanctity of the fast.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On March 7, 2025, Muslims across India will commence their fast, beginning with Sehri before dawn and breaking it with Iftar after sunset. Below are the estimated Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities:

Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Indian Cities

City Sehri Timing Iftar Timing
Delhi 05:22 am 06:27 pm
Lucknow 05:07 am 06:12 pm
Kolkata 04:39 am 05:43 pm
Mumbai 05:41 am 06:46 pm
Chennai 05:11 am 06:19 pm
Bengaluru 05:22 am 06:34 pm
Kochi 05:27 am 06:36 pm
Jaipur 05:28 am 06:34 pm
Ahmedabad 05:42 am 06:47 pm
Hyderabad 05:18 am 06:27 pm

These timings are approximate and may vary slightly based on local moon sightings. Worshippers are encouraged to confirm the precise timings with their local mosques.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spiritual Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is a time for Muslims to seek Allah’s blessings, reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, and engage in spiritual growth. The act of fasting, known as Roza, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, serving as a means of self-discipline, patience, and spiritual purification.

“Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it is a time for inner reflection and community bonding,” said a local religious scholar.

Throughout the month, Muslims are encouraged to perform additional prayers, give to charity, and practice acts of kindness. Iftar gatherings bring families and communities together, reinforcing the values of compassion and gratitude.

Observing Ramadan with Devotion

As the month progresses, the spiritual atmosphere is heightened with increased prayers and devotion. Accurate Sehri and Iftar timings help worshippers adhere to the principles of fasting, ensuring they observe the fast in its true essence.

The holy month culminates with Eid al-Fitr, a joyous festival that marks the end of fasting. It is a time for celebration, gratitude, and sharing meals with loved ones.

Ramadan is more than a period of abstinence—it is a journey of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and compassion. It reminds believers of the importance of helping those in need and embracing the values of patience and gratitude.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s Coach Backs Him For Prioritizing Nation Over Fasting During India-Australia Clash

Filed under

Ramadan 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal

Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal

Will New Zealand’s Injured Fast Bowler Matt Henry Play Champions Trophy Final Against India?

Will New Zealand’s Injured Fast Bowler Matt Henry Play Champions Trophy Final Against India?

Athena Robotic Spacecraft Achieves Lunar Landing in Milestone for Intuitive Machines, Exact Location Unknown

Athena Robotic Spacecraft Achieves Lunar Landing in Milestone for Intuitive Machines, Exact Location Unknown

California Governor Gavin Newsom Calls Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports ‘Deeply Unfair’, Breaks from Democratic Party Norms

California Governor Gavin Newsom Calls Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports ‘Deeply Unfair’, Breaks from Democratic...

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Entertainment

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR