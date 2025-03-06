Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 7 Across Cities Including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, marks a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion for millions of Muslims worldwide.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, marks a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion for millions of Muslims worldwide.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, marks a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion for millions of Muslims worldwide. The month-long observance is a significant pillar of Islam, where worshippers fast from dawn to dusk, making the accurate timing of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (post-sunset meal) essential for maintaining the sanctity of the fast.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On March 7, 2025, Muslims across India will commence their fast, beginning with Sehri before dawn and breaking it with Iftar after sunset. Below are the estimated Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities:

Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Indian Cities

City Sehri Timing Iftar Timing Delhi 05:22 am 06:27 pm Lucknow 05:07 am 06:12 pm Kolkata 04:39 am 05:43 pm Mumbai 05:41 am 06:46 pm Chennai 05:11 am 06:19 pm Bengaluru 05:22 am 06:34 pm Kochi 05:27 am 06:36 pm Jaipur 05:28 am 06:34 pm Ahmedabad 05:42 am 06:47 pm Hyderabad 05:18 am 06:27 pm

These timings are approximate and may vary slightly based on local moon sightings. Worshippers are encouraged to confirm the precise timings with their local mosques.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spiritual Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is a time for Muslims to seek Allah’s blessings, reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, and engage in spiritual growth. The act of fasting, known as Roza, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, serving as a means of self-discipline, patience, and spiritual purification.

“Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it is a time for inner reflection and community bonding,” said a local religious scholar.

Throughout the month, Muslims are encouraged to perform additional prayers, give to charity, and practice acts of kindness. Iftar gatherings bring families and communities together, reinforcing the values of compassion and gratitude.

Observing Ramadan with Devotion

As the month progresses, the spiritual atmosphere is heightened with increased prayers and devotion. Accurate Sehri and Iftar timings help worshippers adhere to the principles of fasting, ensuring they observe the fast in its true essence.

The holy month culminates with Eid al-Fitr, a joyous festival that marks the end of fasting. It is a time for celebration, gratitude, and sharing meals with loved ones.

Ramadan is more than a period of abstinence—it is a journey of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and compassion. It reminds believers of the importance of helping those in need and embracing the values of patience and gratitude.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s Coach Backs Him For Prioritizing Nation Over Fasting During India-Australia Clash