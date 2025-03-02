Ramadan 2025:Today Sehri & Iftar Time In New Delhi , India

Check today's Sehri and Iftar timings for New Delhi on March 02, 2025. Sehri at 05:27 AM and Iftar at 6:22 PM. Find the full Ramadan 2025 timetable with daily timings for Sehri and Iftar.

Today, March 02 2025 – New Delhi Sehri Time is 05:27 AM and Iftar Timing in New Delhi is 6:22 PM, according to the 01 Ramadan 1446 in the Islamic calendar. The month of Ramadan’s observance timings in New Delhi are aligned with the position of sunrise and sunset. The city observes Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, at 05:27 AM, marking the beginning of the day’s fast. As the sun dips below the horizon, the fast is broken at Iftar time, which is at 6:22 PM.

Date Sehri Iftar 02 Mar, 2025 05:27 am 6:22 pm

Note: 1 minute preventative difference in Sehri (-1 min) & Iftar (+1 min)

New Delhi Sehri Time and Iftar Time 2025

March 02, 2025 – Today’s Sehri time in New Delhi is 05:27 AM, and Iftar time is 6:22 pm, corresponding to the Islamic date 01 Ramadan 1446. A complete 30-day Ramadan fasting calendar for New Delhi, featuring daily Suhoor and Iftar timings, is available with an option to download in PDF format for convenience. The thirty days Ramadan 2025 timetable for New Delhi is provided below, allowing you to easily view the daily Sehri and Iftar timings, including today’s schedule. We try to offer accurate and reliable Sehri and Iftar timings to help you observe Ramadan with ease and precision.

