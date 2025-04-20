Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has raised alarm over the extensive damage caused by landslides and flash floods in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support


National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has raised alarm over the extensive damage caused by landslides and flash floods in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident, triggered by heavy rains, has claimed lives, damaged infrastructure, and left vehicles buried under debris. Abdullah has appealed to the central government to extend support and compensate those affected.

“A Huge Loss Has Occurred”

Speaking to the media, Farooq Abdullah said, “A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There is a report of three deaths. Many vehicles are stuck under the debris. A lot of damage has been incurred. A bridge near a tunnel is damaged. There is a huge loss in Banihal as well. The Deputy Chief Minister has left for Ramban. Our ministers are also reaching out from Kashmir.”

He added that the local administration is doing its best, but more assistance is urgently needed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is a disaster and we will provide all the possible assistance we can. We have also requested that the centre help us in managing this disaster and compensate for the loss to some extent,” he said.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Uncertainty

A landslide struck the Shan Palace area in Ward No. 2 of Ramban, trapping several vehicles and potentially people underneath.

Local police and hotel staff responded quickly, pulling several people from the rubble. However, there is still no clear estimate of how many remain trapped or if there are additional casualties.

Visuals from the scene reveal the extent of destruction—vehicles buried under mud and rock, damaged shops and a restaurant, and locals surveying the area from rooftops.

CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief, Calls for Caution

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his condolences and emphasized the importance of rescue and relief.

In a message posted by the Chief Minister’s Office on X, he said, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

He assured the public that rescue efforts are ongoing and the administration is actively monitoring the situation.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains completely blocked, with debris and ongoing rain hampering clearance efforts.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria told ANI, “The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah ‘Extremely Anguished’ As Landslides, Flash Floods Ravage J&K’s Ramban: Promises Swift Relief

 

Filed under

Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Ramban Landslides

newsx

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To...
German authorities are in

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway
newsx

Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch
Pope Francis made an appe

Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square
newsx

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support
In a surprise move, Princ

Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To...

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch

Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch

Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave