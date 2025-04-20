Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has raised alarm over the extensive damage caused by landslides and flash floods in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident, triggered by heavy rains, has claimed lives, damaged infrastructure, and left vehicles buried under debris. Abdullah has appealed to the central government to extend support and compensate those affected.

“A Huge Loss Has Occurred”

Speaking to the media, Farooq Abdullah said, “A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There is a report of three deaths. Many vehicles are stuck under the debris. A lot of damage has been incurred. A bridge near a tunnel is damaged. There is a huge loss in Banihal as well. The Deputy Chief Minister has left for Ramban. Our ministers are also reaching out from Kashmir.”

He added that the local administration is doing its best, but more assistance is urgently needed.

“This is a disaster and we will provide all the possible assistance we can. We have also requested that the centre help us in managing this disaster and compensate for the loss to some extent,” he said.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Uncertainty

A landslide struck the Shan Palace area in Ward No. 2 of Ramban, trapping several vehicles and potentially people underneath.

Local police and hotel staff responded quickly, pulling several people from the rubble. However, there is still no clear estimate of how many remain trapped or if there are additional casualties.

Visuals from the scene reveal the extent of destruction—vehicles buried under mud and rock, damaged shops and a restaurant, and locals surveying the area from rooftops.

CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief, Calls for Caution

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his condolences and emphasized the importance of rescue and relief.

In a message posted by the Chief Minister’s Office on X, he said, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

He assured the public that rescue efforts are ongoing and the administration is actively monitoring the situation.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains completely blocked, with debris and ongoing rain hampering clearance efforts.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria told ANI, “The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

