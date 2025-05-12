The verse resonated with the theme of India’s measured yet resolute response in the face of continued Pakistani provocations.

Emphasising the nature of warfare is changing rapidly, Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday described it as a “cat-and-mouse game” where staying ahead of the enemy is essential. In a joint press briefing, the Indian Armed Forces outlined the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, detailing the strategic advancements and technical innovations deployed during the operation.

“This was a different kind of warfare, and it’s bound to happen. God forbid, but if we fight another war, that would be completely different from this one,” Air Marshal Bharti noted while underscoring the necessity of constantly evolving tactics, strategies and technology to maintain an edge over potential adversaries.

He, however, also reassured the nation of the Indian Armed Forces’ operational readiness, saying, “All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise.”

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Poetic Verses Evoked During Briefing

During the briefing, Air Marshal Bharti was asked about the inclusion of a quote from the famous ‘Ramcharitmanas‘ in a video presentation that accompanied the operation’s visual materials.

Air Marshal Bharti explained that the verse, “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab bhay binu hoy na preeti,” written by Hindu saint and poet Tulsidas, was used to convey a deeper message of strength and resilience. The air marshal then reinforced the underlying message by quoting a verse from Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar: ‘ Yachna nahin, ab Rann hoga’, which translates to “No more pleading, now there will be battle.”

The phrase signifies a shift from pleading to taking a stand and fighting for what is right and conveys strength, determination and the decision to no longer tolerate injustice or oppression but to face the challenge head-on.

The verse from the ‘Ramayana’, too, echoes a similar sentiment and conveys a powerful message – that as long as one remains patient and humble, others may not take notice. But when patience runs out and one expresses their anger, only then does the enemy understand the seriousness of the situation. The line emphasises that true strength is not always in silence but in knowing when to rise and take action, and that fear and respect cannot exist without the expression of power.

In essence, it says that sometimes, showing restraint and tolerance doesn’t yield results, but when action is finally taken, it commands respect and attention.

The verse, which speaks to the inevitability of powerful forces rising when patience runs out, resonated with the theme of India’s measured yet resolute response in the face of continued Pakistani provocations.

Overcoming Drone and UAS Threats

One of the major highlights of the briefing was the IAF’s effective response to numerous drone and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) threats. Air Marshal Bharti revealed that Pakistan had deployed multiple waves of these devices, which were successfully intercepted using India’s indigenously developed counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) technologies.

“Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on,” Bharti said, crediting the success to India’s advanced technology and the highly trained personnel in the Indian Air Force.

Indigenous Air Defence Systems: The Akash Missile

Another major development during the operation was the performance of India’s indigenous air defence systems, particularly the Akash missile system. Bharti acknowledged the system’s critical role in the success of the operation, saying, “The stellar performance of the Akash system has been a significant highlight. Putting together and operationalising such a potent air defence environment was only possible due to the budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade.”

The Akash missile system, part of India’s growing suite of indigenous defence technologies, has been a game-changer in protecting the nation’s airspace against a range of aerial threats. The government’s focus on self-reliance in defence, especially in the past ten years, has paved the way for the country to reduce its dependency on foreign arms supplies and has strengthened its strategic position.

Responding to questions about the Pakistani military’s involvement, Air Marshal Bharti expressed regret that Islamabad chose to intervene by aligning with terrorists. He made it clear that India’s actions were a direct response to this intervention. “It is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that for terrorists, and hence we chose to respond,” Bharti said during the briefing.

