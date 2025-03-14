Ramzan Tragedy: Man Shot Dead While Preparing For Sehri In Aligarh

While police suspect personal enmity as a possible motive, they have not ruled out other angles. The footage is being analyzed to identify the shooters and their intent.

A man waiting to have ‘sehri’ (the pre-dawn meal before fasting for Ramzan) was shot dead by four assailants on motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Friday. The brutal attack, captured on CCTV, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The incident occurred around 3:15 am in the Telipada area of Aligarh’s Roravar. The victim, identified as Haris alias Katta, had just returned from a cricket match and was standing near his house with another man when two bikes pulled up.

The CCTV footage shows Haris observing the bikers before one of the pillion riders suddenly points a gun at him. Haris instinctively tries to shield himself but is shot multiple times. As he falls, one of the attackers gets off the bike and fires three more bullets into him to ensure he is dead. The attackers then flee the scene, leaving Haris lying on the road while a man chases after them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak confirmed the attack and stated that an investigation is underway. “We received information about the shooting at around 3:30 am. Haris was immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered, and all possible angles are being investigated,” he said.

While police suspect personal enmity as a possible motive, they have not ruled out other angles. The footage is being analyzed to identify the shooters and their intent.

Family Rejects Enmity Theory

Haris’ relative, Shoaib, has denied any past conflicts. “Haris was like a younger brother to me. We had come for ‘sehri’ around 3 am, and suddenly, these criminals shot him. There was no enmity,” he said, demanding swift action against the culprits.

Community in Shock, Calls for Justice

The cold-blooded murder during the holy month of Ramzan has left the community shaken. Residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to ensure safety and bring the attackers to justice.

The police are currently scanning CCTV footage, questioning locals, and gathering evidence to track down the killers. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

