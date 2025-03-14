Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ramzan Tragedy: Man Shot Dead While Preparing For Sehri In Aligarh

Ramzan Tragedy: Man Shot Dead While Preparing For Sehri In Aligarh

While police suspect personal enmity as a possible motive, they have not ruled out other angles. The footage is being analyzed to identify the shooters and their intent.

Ramzan Tragedy: Man Shot Dead While Preparing For Sehri In Aligarh


A man waiting to have ‘sehri’ (the pre-dawn meal before fasting for Ramzan) was shot dead by four assailants on motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Friday. The brutal attack, captured on CCTV, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The incident occurred around 3:15 am in the Telipada area of Aligarh’s Roravar. The victim, identified as Haris alias Katta, had just returned from a cricket match and was standing near his house with another man when two bikes pulled up.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The CCTV footage shows Haris observing the bikers before one of the pillion riders suddenly points a gun at him. Haris instinctively tries to shield himself but is shot multiple times. As he falls, one of the attackers gets off the bike and fires three more bullets into him to ensure he is dead. The attackers then flee the scene, leaving Haris lying on the road while a man chases after them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak confirmed the attack and stated that an investigation is underway. “We received information about the shooting at around 3:30 am. Haris was immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered, and all possible angles are being investigated,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While police suspect personal enmity as a possible motive, they have not ruled out other angles. The footage is being analyzed to identify the shooters and their intent.

Family Rejects Enmity Theory

Haris’ relative, Shoaib, has denied any past conflicts. “Haris was like a younger brother to me. We had come for ‘sehri’ around 3 am, and suddenly, these criminals shot him. There was no enmity,” he said, demanding swift action against the culprits.

Community in Shock, Calls for Justice

The cold-blooded murder during the holy month of Ramzan has left the community shaken. Residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to ensure safety and bring the attackers to justice.

The police are currently scanning CCTV footage, questioning locals, and gathering evidence to track down the killers. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations

Filed under

Man Shot Dead Aligarh Ramzan Tragedy

British singer Conor Mayn

Conor Maynard’s Paternity Test Reveals He Is Not The Father Of Charlotte Chilton’s Baby
A man waiting to have 'se

Ramzan Tragedy: Man Shot Dead While Preparing For Sehri In Aligarh
Michigan State basketball

Michigan State Advances In Big Ten Tournament With 74-64 Win Over Oregon
Former House Speaker and

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’
Popular Malayalam social

Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations
Disney has officially unv

Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Conor Maynard’s Paternity Test Reveals He Is Not The Father Of Charlotte Chilton’s Baby

Conor Maynard’s Paternity Test Reveals He Is Not The Father Of Charlotte Chilton’s Baby

Michigan State Advances In Big Ten Tournament With 74-64 Win Over Oregon

Michigan State Advances In Big Ten Tournament With 74-64 Win Over Oregon

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’

Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations

Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations

Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin

Watch: ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Comedy With A New Spin

Entertainment

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips