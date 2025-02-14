Home
Ranveer Allahbadia Seeks Supreme Court Protection Against Multiple FIRs Filed Over ‘Inappropriate’ Comment

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia made a highly inappropriate comment during an episode of India’s Got Latent. While interacting with the show’s judges and participants, Allahbadia posed a question that many found offensive and distasteful.

Ranveer Allahbadia Seeks Supreme Court Protection Against Multiple FIRs Filed Over ‘Inappropriate’ Comment


YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking protection from multiple FIRs filed against him in various states. The FIRs stem from controversial remarks made during a now-deleted episode of India’s Got Latent, a YouTube reality show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia is seeking anticipatory bail and a consolidation of the FIRs lodged against him in different states, as he fears imminent arrest.

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia made a highly inappropriate comment during an episode of India’s Got Latent. While interacting with the show’s judges and participants, Allahbadia posed a question that many found offensive and distasteful: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” This comment led to widespread outrage across social media platforms and resulted in numerous complaints being filed across India.

FIRs Against Ranveer Allahbadia

A formal complaint was lodged by a resident of Guwahati, Assam, prompting the local police to register a case against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other participants of the show, including comedians Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The charges against them include obscenity and violation of public morality laws.

In response to the complaints, the Assam police issued summons to the individuals involved in the show, and a team was dispatched to Mumbai to serve the summons. Raina, who is based in Pune, was also summoned to appear before the Assam police. However, Raina is currently in the United States for professional commitments and has requested additional time to comply with the summons.

In light of the legal proceedings, Allahbadia, through his lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud (son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud), approached the Supreme Court to seek relief from the multiple FIRs filed in different states. The petition requests the consolidation of these FIRs and anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case but declined to provide an urgent hearing, instead directing Allahbadia’s legal team to approach the court registry for further proceedings.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent has not only drawn legal attention but also political debate. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised concerns in Parliament, calling for stricter regulations on social media content. The growing influence of digital platforms like YouTube has sparked debates about the responsibility of creators and influencers to adhere to ethical standards and avoid crossing lines of decency.

In response to the growing outrage, a parliamentary panel on communications and information technology has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to submit a detailed report on the matter by February 17, 2025. The panel is likely to examine the role of social media platforms in regulating content and ensuring that creators do not cause harm or promote inappropriate content to a broad audience.

