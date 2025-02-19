Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Ranveer Allahbadia Takes Sigh Of Relief After SC Grants Protection From Arrest, Councel Compares With Nupur Sharma’s Case

Ranveer Allahbadia Takes Sigh Of Relief After SC Grants Protection From Arrest, Councel Compares With Nupur Sharma’s Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in cases filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ranveer Allahbadia Takes Sigh Of Relief After SC Grants Protection From Arrest, Councel Compares With Nupur Sharma’s Case


The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in cases filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam. However, the court strongly criticized his remarks on the show India’s Got Latent, calling them “perverted” and questioning their impact on social morality.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar expressed concern over the statements made by Allahbadia and his associates, stating that such language was an insult to parents and society at large. “If this is not obscenity, then what is?” the bench questioned while rebuking the content aired on the platform.

Court Slams YouTuber’s Conduct

During the hearing, the judges remarked that Allahbadia should feel ashamed of his actions, pointing out that he had replicated content from an Australian show without adhering to necessary content warnings. “There must be some level of responsibility. This is not just about personal morality; this is about degrading the values of an entire society,” the court observed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Supreme Court also directed that Allahbadia and his associates must refrain from airing any content on YouTube or other media platforms until further notice. His counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, sought interim relief and urged the court to consolidate the multiple FIRs filed against him across various states. He also mentioned that the YouTuber had received death threats in the wake of the controversy.

Councel Compares With Nupur Sharma Case

The bench questioned whether the statements made in the show constituted a criminal offense and sought clarity on legal definitions of obscenity. “Can anyone defend this kind of language? Should courts protect someone who has publicly demeaned others?” the justices asked.

While the court acknowledged that only two FIRs had been officially registered so far, it noted that complaints had emerged from multiple regions. Allahbadia’s lawyer argued that filing multiple FIRs on the same issue amounted to an abuse of the legal process. He further compared the situation to that of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, stating, “In Nupur Sharma’s case, there were threats and the remarks were worse. The moment there is a second FIR, it constitutes an abuse of process.”

The bench further emphasized that being popular does not grant an individual the right to make offensive remarks without consequences. “No one in the world would find such words acceptable. This isn’t about free speech—it’s about basic decency,” the court remarked.

Security Concerns and Public Outrage

The defense also highlighted security concerns, stating that one of the co-accused had received threats of an acid attack. The court, while condemning such threats, maintained that the rule of law must prevail and assured that the authorities would ensure safety.

The justices also criticized the influence of social media, where short clips can be taken out of context and widely circulated. “A 10-second clip from a 45-minute show can create mass outrage, but that does not absolve responsibility for what was originally said,” they noted.

Issuing notice on Allahbadia’s plea, the court stayed his arrest on the condition that he fully cooperates with the investigation. However, the court specified that he would not be allowed to be accompanied by a lawyer inside the police station during questioning. Additionally, he was barred from participating in any media programs until further orders.

Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Why Is He Worshipped Across India ?

 

Filed under

Councel Compares Nupur Sharma Case Ranveer Allahbadia

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Infosys Slashes Employee Bonuses Before Pay Hikes – Here’s How Much They Will Get

Infosys Slashes Employee Bonuses Before Pay Hikes – Here’s How Much They Will Get

BJP To Announce Delhi Chief Minister Today, Oath Ceremony Invite Goes Viral – Check Here!

BJP To Announce Delhi Chief Minister Today, Oath Ceremony Invite Goes Viral – Check Here!

“Don’t Be Under Impression That Case Will Be Adjourned If You Name Senior Advocate”: Supreme Court

“Don’t Be Under Impression That Case Will Be Adjourned If You Name Senior Advocate”: Supreme...

Tesla To Launch Imported EVs In India By April, Starting At ₹21 Lakh

Tesla To Launch Imported EVs In India By April, Starting At ₹21 Lakh

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Files Petition To Attend Ongoing Parliament Session

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Files Petition To Attend Ongoing Parliament Session

Entertainment

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney Penthouse, Fans Call It Staged

Bizarre Encounter: Drake Throws A Yeezy Sandal After Spotting A Drone Hovering Over His Sydney

Oscars Voting: One Voters Gets Furious Over Dune Scoring Less Nominations, ‘Voters Fuck This Up So Bad?’

Oscars Voting: One Voters Gets Furious Over Dune Scoring Less Nominations, ‘Voters Fuck This Up

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox