Ranveer Allahbadia’s Question On Sex With Parents Is Copied From An International Show, Watch

Ranveer Allahbadia, a well-known YouTuber and podcaster popularly known as BeerBiceps, has found himself at the center of controversy following his appearance on Samay Raina’s reality show India’s Got Latent. During the show, Allahbadia asked two highly provocative questions that left the audience and host visibly uncomfortable.

The first question touched on the contestant’s physical traits, but it was the second question that triggered a social media storm. Allahbadia asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” This unexpected question stunned Raina, who reacted with shock, exclaiming, “What the f**?”

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?" This question by Ranveer Allahbadia is not funny…I don't know why everyone is laughing. It is so cringe, crass….wtf is wrong with these people… pic.twitter.com/Frnc8tKOlA — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 9, 2025

While some panel members and audience members laughed, the question quickly sparked outrage online. Social media users criticized Allahbadia’s comment as inappropriate and offensive, accusing him of crossing a line. Many labeled him a “perverted creator” and called for stricter regulations on content that could influence younger viewers. Others described the question as “distasteful” and “disrespectful.”

The Copied Question :

Itna kaand krne ke baad ye pata chala ke ye bh churaya hua tha dusri jagah se 🤦🤦🤦 Chor #Beerbiceps #RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/DSsphKbDOo — SuperBhakt3 (@SuperBhakt3) February 9, 2025

However, it later came to light that Allahbadia didn’t originate the question. The controversial query was borrowed from an episode of OG Crew’s Truth or Drink, where Australian comedian Sammy Walsh asked a similar question during the game. Walsh posed the question to fellow cast member Alan Fang, saying, “Would you rather watch your mom and dad have sex every night for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

The OG Crew, a comedy group known for its edgy humor, features Walsh and his co-founders Akila, Andrew, Abby, and Alan. In contrast, India’s Got Latent is a talent-based reality show where celebrity judges rate contestants based on their performances. The show’s twist is that contestants must predict their own scores to win.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the boundaries of humor and the responsibility of content creators to maintain decency, especially on platforms accessible to young audiences.

