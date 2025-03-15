Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Actor’s Stepfather, DGP K Ramachandra Rao, Sent On Compulsory Leave After Daughter’s Arrest

Karnataka senior police officer K Ramachandra Rao has been sent on “compulsory leave” just days after his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

Karnataka senior police officer K Ramachandra Rao has been sent on “compulsory leave” just days after his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

The order for Rao’s leave was issued on Friday evening by the authorities. However, the notice did not specify the reason for his suspension. His stepdaughter’s arrest, however, has raised many questions regarding his possible knowledge or involvement in the case.

Actor Ranya Rao Caught with 14.8 kg of Gold

Earlier this month, Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after authorities discovered she was carrying 14.8 kg of gold. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had been tracking her movements for some time and grew suspicious after she made four trips to Dubai within a span of just 15 days.

Reports indicate that Rao used her connections to avoid strict security checks at the airport. She allegedly introduced herself as the daughter of a Karnataka DGP and even requested a police escort to bypass screening. However, despite these efforts, authorities intercepted her upon arrival from Dubai on March 3 and seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore.

Stepfather Expresses Shock Over Arrest

Following Ranya Rao’s arrest, her stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, expressed his devastation upon learning the news.

“Like any other father, I was shocked and devastated when it came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things. I don’t want to say anything more,” he said in a statement.

He further clarified that Ranya Rao had been living separately with her husband and that there might have been family issues between them.

“She is not living with us… she is living separately with her husband. There must be some problem between them… (maybe) due to some family issues,” he added.

Further Investigation and Additional Seizures

Following her arrest, officials searched the home where Rao lived with her husband. During the raid, authorities found additional gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore, along with Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore.

Three major investigative agencies are currently handling different aspects of the case:

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is focused on investigating Ranya Rao’s involvement in the gold smuggling.

is focused on investigating Ranya Rao’s involvement in the gold smuggling. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is working to uncover the larger smuggling network and its operators.

is working to uncover the larger smuggling network and its operators. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the financial transactions related to the case, including the suspected use of hawala channels to move illicit money.

Authorities Continue Crackdown on Gold Smuggling

This high-profile case has once again highlighted the growing concerns regarding gold smuggling in India. Authorities remain vigilant as they work to dismantle illegal smuggling networks and take strict action against those involved. The investigation is still ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge in the coming days.