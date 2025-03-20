Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Court Denies Bail To Telugu Actor Tarun Konduru Raju

The court denied Raju’s bail, citing strong evidence of his involvement in assisting Rao. A similar bail plea filed by Rao was also rejected on March 14 due to the serious nature of the allegations.

A special court in Bengaluru has rejected the bail application of Telugu actor Tarun Konduru Raju, who was arrested in connection with a high-profile gold smuggling case. The court observed that Raju had allegedly assisted Kannada actor Ranya Rao in smuggling large quantities of gold from Dubai to India, violating the Customs Act.

Raju’s Bail Plea Rejected

Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar, who dismissed Raju’s bail plea, noted that the accused had made multiple trips to Dubai with Rao, suggesting their involvement in smuggling activities. Though no gold was recovered from Raju at the time of his arrest, the court highlighted his frequent visits to Dubai and his role in facilitating gold smuggling operations.

“Accused number two (Raju) is a US citizen and holds an OCI card that enabled him to travel to Geneva and Bangkok without a visa. He misused this privilege by falsely declaring that the gold being carried by accused number one (Rao) was meant for export but was instead smuggled into India,” the court said. The judge further emphasized that Raju acted in contravention of Section 138A of the Customs Act, knowingly aiding in the crime.

Details of the Gold Smuggling Case

Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Officials discovered 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore concealed on her body, including her calf muscles, waist, trouser pockets, and the soles of her shoes. Raju was arrested on March 10 after investigations linked him to the smuggling operation.

The court denied Raju’s bail, citing strong evidence of his involvement in assisting Rao. A similar bail plea filed by Rao was also rejected on March 14 due to the serious nature of the allegations.

“The accused attempted to smuggle 14,213.05 grams of gold into India by concealing it on her body. A State Police Protocol Officer allegedly assisted her in bypassing immigration and customs checks,” the court noted.

Political Uproar Over the Case

The case triggered a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, with BJP MLA Sunil Kumar questioning alleged privileges granted to Rao. He pointed out that she had traveled to Dubai over 25 times and accused officials of facilitating her activities.

“There are speculations about political involvement in this case. These allegations should be thoroughly investigated,” Kumar asserted.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka supported Kumar’s claims, urging authorities to probe the role of the constable involved in escorting Rao. In response, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge challenged BJP leaders to clarify whether they were hinting at involvement from the state or central government.

According to DRI officials, Rao and Raju made 26 trips to Dubai in 2025 alone, with Rao’s total visits since 2023 reaching 56. Authorities suspect these frequent travels were linked to a larger gold smuggling network.

While Raju’s bail has been denied, Rao has now moved a Bengaluru sessions court for bail, with her plea scheduled for a hearing on March 21 after the DRI sought additional time to file objections.

