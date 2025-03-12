Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Probes Bitcoin Link, Suspicion On Brother Rushab

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has ramped up its investigation into the high-profile gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Authorities are now scrutinizing possible links between Ranya’s brother, K Rushab, and the notorious international hacker Srikrishna, alias Sriki, who is a key figure in an ongoing Bitcoin scam probe led by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Bitcoin Transactions Under the Scanner

Investigators suspect that Bitcoin transactions may have played a role in financing the 14.2 kg of gold that Ranya was caught smuggling upon her arrival from Dubai. Sources revealed that Rushab had been on the SIT’s radar earlier due to his alleged connections with Sriki. He had been questioned twice, most recently in January, regarding his interactions with the hacker. Rushab claimed to have met Sriki through a mutual friend while interning at a luxury car showroom, where Sriki had reportedly purchased a high-end sports car. Despite his assertions of having no further involvement, authorities may summon him again for questioning.

DRI Questions Key Suspects, More Arrests Likely

DRI officials continue to interrogate Tarun K Raju, a close associate of Ranya, who has been in their custody for five days. Investigators are attempting to trace the source of funds used to purchase the gold in Dubai. Meanwhile, Jatin Hukkeri, Ranya’s husband, has obtained an interim order from the Karnataka High Court shielding him from immediate arrest. However, if authorities find incriminating evidence against him, he may still be taken into custody for further questioning.

Karnataka CID to Summon DGP Ramachandra Rao

The Karnataka CID, currently probing the protocol services at Bengaluru International Airport, may soon summon Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao. Investigators are looking into whether he played a role in extending VIP protocol services to Ranya, potentially aiding her smuggling operations. If evidence emerges, he could be called in for questioning.

Frequent Dubai Visits Raised Suspicion

Ranya’s frequent trips to Dubai—four visits in just 15 days—raised red flags among authorities. This led to her interception by DRI officials at the airport, where a search revealed gold bars concealed within a belt she was wearing. She was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

Family Reaction: Father Distances Himself

The controversy surrounding Ranya has shocked many, including her father, Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao. Reports suggest that upon landing in India, she attempted to use her father’s position to secure an official escort home. Investigators are now examining whether law enforcement personnel knowingly or unknowingly assisted her in the smuggling operation.

Reacting to the situation, her father has publicly distanced himself from her legal troubles, stating that she had lost contact with the family after marrying architect Jatin Hukkeri four months ago. Expressing his disappointment, he remarked, “She has let us down. If she has done anything wrong, the law will take its course.”

Who is Ranya Rao?

Born in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, Ranya Rao pursued an engineering degree at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering before entering the film industry. She made her debut in the 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, followed by the Tamil film Wagah (2016), and later returned to Kannada cinema with Pataki (2017). However, her film career has now been overshadowed by her alleged involvement in gold smuggling.

As the investigation progresses, both the DRI and SIT are expected to widen their probe, potentially leading to further arrests. With financial transactions, Bitcoin links, and high-profile connections under scrutiny, authorities remain determined to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation. The case is developing rapidly, and more revelations are anticipated in the coming days.

