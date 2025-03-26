Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Who Is Sahil Sakariya Jain? DRI Arrests Third Suspect

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Who Is Sahil Sakariya Jain? DRI Arrests Third Suspect

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a third arrest in the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, detaining a gold jeweler from Ballari named Sahil Sakariya Jain.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a third arrest in the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, detaining a gold jeweler from Ballari named Sahil Sakariya Jain.

Sahil was arrested in the early hours of March 26th, around 6 AM, after investigators confirmed his involvement in the smuggling operation. His name surfaced during interrogations of Ranya Rao and her business associate, Tarun Raju, both of whom were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Role in Gold Smuggling Operation

According to DRI officials, Sahil played a crucial role in helping Ranya Rao dispose of the smuggled gold bars, which were transported from Dubai to Bengaluru. Authorities believe that he actively assisted and facilitated the illegal transactions, ensuring the gold was laundered without detection.

Bank statements accessed by the DRI provide further evidence of his involvement, revealing multiple financial transactions linked to the smuggling operation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Following his arrest, Sahil was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded to DRI custody for four days to allow for further investigation. His family has been formally notified of his detention.

Officials have indicated that investigations are still ongoing, and more arrests may follow as authorities uncover the full extent of the gold smuggling network.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Ballari Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Gold Jeweler Gold Smuggling Case Ranya Rao Third Suspect

newsx

China Makes Medical History: Pig Liver Transplanted Into Human Patient
newsx

White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement
President Trump pledged t

Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses...
The death of a 17-year-ol

‘Send Our Children To Study, But Get Their Dead Bodies Back’: Family Of Kota Student...
newsx

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: US Trade War Is Hurting American Economy, Consumers
A humble juice seller in

When A UP Juice Seller Received A Rs 7.79 Crore Tax Notice; How Much Is...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Makes Medical History: Pig Liver Transplanted Into Human Patient

China Makes Medical History: Pig Liver Transplanted Into Human Patient

White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement

White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement

Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses Possible Compensation

Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses...

‘Send Our Children To Study, But Get Their Dead Bodies Back’: Family Of Kota Student After Son Found Hanging In Hostel

‘Send Our Children To Study, But Get Their Dead Bodies Back’: Family Of Kota Student...

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: US Trade War Is Hurting American Economy, Consumers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: US Trade War Is Hurting American Economy, Consumers

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk