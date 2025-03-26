Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Who Is Sahil Sakariya Jain? DRI Arrests Third Suspect

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a third arrest in the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, detaining a gold jeweler from Ballari named Sahil Sakariya Jain.

Sahil was arrested in the early hours of March 26th, around 6 AM, after investigators confirmed his involvement in the smuggling operation. His name surfaced during interrogations of Ranya Rao and her business associate, Tarun Raju, both of whom were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Role in Gold Smuggling Operation

According to DRI officials, Sahil played a crucial role in helping Ranya Rao dispose of the smuggled gold bars, which were transported from Dubai to Bengaluru. Authorities believe that he actively assisted and facilitated the illegal transactions, ensuring the gold was laundered without detection.

Bank statements accessed by the DRI provide further evidence of his involvement, revealing multiple financial transactions linked to the smuggling operation.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Following his arrest, Sahil was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded to DRI custody for four days to allow for further investigation. His family has been formally notified of his detention.

Officials have indicated that investigations are still ongoing, and more arrests may follow as authorities uncover the full extent of the gold smuggling network.