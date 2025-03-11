‘Ranya Rao Took Advantage Of VIP Protocol’: Karnataka Government Orders New Investigation Into Gold Smuggling Case

The Karnataka government has launched an inquiry into the alleged misuse of VIP airport privileges by actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a high-profile gold smuggling case.

The Karnataka government has launched an inquiry into the alleged misuse of VIP airport privileges by actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a high-profile gold smuggling case. The probe will also examine whether her stepfather, Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, an IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, had any involvement in facilitating her activities.

Gold Smuggling Operation Uncovered

Ranya Rao was taken into custody by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 12 crore from Dubai to Bengaluru. Authorities claim she exploited VIP protocol privileges, which are intended for senior government officials, to bypass stringent security checks and carry out smuggling operations undetected.

Investigators believe that Ms. Rao may have leveraged her stepfather’s position as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation to gain unauthorized access to restricted airport facilities. This has raised serious concerns about the potential misuse of government protocols for illegal activities.

State Government Orders High-Level Investigation

In response to these allegations, the Karnataka government has appointed senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, as the lead investigator. The probe is expected to begin immediately, with a final report due within one week. The investigation aims to determine how and why VIP privileges were extended to Ms. Rao and whether her stepfather had any direct or indirect involvement in her alleged smuggling operations.

Political Fallout and Blame Game Between Congress and BJP

The gold smuggling case has sparked a fierce political debate in Karnataka, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP exchanging allegations over the incident. The BJP has accused the Congress of shielding Ranya Rao, while the Congress has countered by questioning the previous BJP government’s links to a company associated with the actress.

BJP Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra took to social media to criticize the ruling government, stating, “Media reports about the involvement of a prominent minister in @siddaramaiah’s government in one of the biggest gold heists in recent times come as no surprise – especially given this government’s track record of churning out scandals in increasingly ‘innovative’ ways!”

He further alleged that smuggling gold worth Rs 12 crore using government protocols could not have happened without high-level political support. He also warned that any attempt to shield those responsible would backfire, particularly with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stepping in to take a closer look at the case.

Government’s Response to Allegations

Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the controversy, maintaining that the investigation is ongoing and that no conclusions should be drawn until the final report is submitted. “Until the investigation concludes, we cannot say anything. Neither I nor the government can offer any such feedback,” said Parameshwara, dismissing speculations of political involvement.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister MB Patil countered the BJP’s accusations by pointing out that, during the previous BJP-led administration, 12 acres of land had been allotted to a company linked to Ranya Rao.