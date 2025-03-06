Ranya Rao’s First Glimpse From The Police Custody Goes Viral, Dark Patches Under Eyes, Watch

Ranya is the stepdaughter of a high-ranking police officer, a DGP (Director General of Police), who is now facing scrutiny over his potential involvement in the matter.

Ranya Rao, a well-known Karnataka actress, has made headlines after her first image post-custody goes viral. The actress, who has been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold, was apprehended at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Authorities claim that Ranya attempted to bypass airport security by misusing her connections, which reportedly included exploiting her stepfather’s position.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of a high-ranking police officer, a DGP (Director General of Police), who is now facing scrutiny over his potential involvement in the matter. While the officer has publicly distanced himself from the situation, many are questioning whether he was aware of the VVIP privileges his stepdaughter had requested, which could have facilitated her actions. The controversy is particularly sensitive given her family’s law enforcement ties.

In the viral image, Ranya looks starkly different from her public persona during her acting days. Her appearance has shocked many, with some speculating that the stress of the situation might have taken a toll on her.

The actress allegedly tried to smuggle a significant amount of gold, which was reportedly hidden under a modified jacket and attached to her waist. The method used for concealment has raised eyebrows and added fuel to the ongoing investigation. As the case unfolds, many are left to wonder how much influence her stepfather’s position might have had on her ability to carry out the alleged crime undetected.

This arrest not only puts Ranya Rao in the spotlight for the wrong reasons but also casts a shadow over her family’s reputation, particularly that of her stepfather, a respected DGP officer. The incident raises serious questions about security at international airports and the misuse of authority by those in powerful positions.

