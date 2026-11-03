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Home > India News > Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice

Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rakesh Kumar Singh said, "Higher judicial officer is unfortunately an accused and cognisance has already been taken, and still he is continuing as a POCSO judge. His quashing petition is pending, but there is no stay."

The plea in the Supreme Court came after Allahabad High Court rejected the petition seeking removal of ADJ Ashok Bhartendu. (Representative AI Image)
The plea in the Supreme Court came after Allahabad High Court rejected the petition seeking removal of ADJ Ashok Bhartendu. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 12:11 IST

After a rape survivor has approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of a Special POCSO Court judge, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Allahabad High Court administration and Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ashok Bhartendu in view of a pending rape case against the judge in Delhi.
 
Meanwhile, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana said the it would examine the progress of the vigilance complaint lodged against the POCSO judge.
 
The plea in the Supreme Court came after Allahabad High Court rejected the petition seeking removal of ADJ Ashok Bhartendu, who is discharging official duties as a POCSO judge, despite the judge himself involved in a rape case.
 
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “Higher judicial officer is unfortunately an accused and cognisance has already been taken, and still he is continuing as a POCSO judge. His quashing petition is pending, but there is no stay.”
 
During the hearing, the bench observed that the criminal proceedings should continue and that the court was not inclined to discharge judge Bhartendu of his duties at this stage. 
 
However, advocate Rakesh Singh urged the court to exercise its constitutional supervisory powers and argued that administrative action against the judge had remained stalled, according to a report in Bar and Bench.
 
Singh also argued that there is a provision for superintendence and it has been held by a Constitution Bench. “There is no disciplinary enquiry against the erring official. He is coming in the way for the trial to be concluded. At least, he may be absolved from judicial duties,” the counsel asserted.
 
To this, the bench maintained it would not directly relieve the judicial officer of his post and it would be left to the Allahabad High Court administration.
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Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice
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Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice

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Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice
Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice
Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice
Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice
Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice

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