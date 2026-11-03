Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice

After a rape survivor has approached the Supreme Court seeking removal of a Special POCSO Court judge, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Allahabad High Court administration and Additional District Judge (ADJ) Ashok Bhartendu in view of a pending rape case against the judge in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana said the it would examine the progress of the vigilance complaint lodged against the POCSO judge.

The plea in the Supreme Court came after Allahabad High Court rejected the petition seeking removal of ADJ Ashok Bhartendu, who is discharging official duties as a POCSO judge, despite the judge himself involved in a rape case.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “Higher judicial officer is unfortunately an accused and cognisance has already been taken, and still he is continuing as a POCSO judge. His quashing petition is pending, but there is no stay.”

During the hearing, the bench observed that the criminal proceedings should continue and that the court was not inclined to discharge judge Bhartendu of his duties at this stage.

However, advocate Rakesh Singh urged the court to exercise its constitutional supervisory powers and argued that administrative action against the judge had remained stalled, according to a report in Bar and Bench.

Singh also argued that there is a provision for superintendence and it has been held by a Constitution Bench. “There is no disciplinary enquiry against the erring official. He is coming in the way for the trial to be concluded. At least, he may be absolved from judicial duties,” the counsel asserted.