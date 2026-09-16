Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh Over ‘Pay More’ Prompts That Pressured Riders To Raise Fares

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has slapped a Rs 10 lakh penalty on ride-hailing platform Rapido after finding it used deceptive interface tactics, misleading advertisements and unfair contract terms to nudge riders into paying more once a booking was already underway.

The Trigger For Action

The penalty on Roppen Transportation Services, which runs Rapido, stems from a broader review of cab and bike taxi aggregators in India, with regulators zeroing in specifically on pre-ride tipping and dynamic pricing practices across the sector. As part of the same exercise, notices have also gone out to Uber, Ola and Namma Yatri, directing all platforms to fall in line with the 2023 guidelines on dark patterns, which govern deceptive design choices used to steer user decisions.

What The Authority Found?

As per the CCPA, the actions of Rapido’s application include quoting the rate of fare, enabling the rider to book the trip at that quoted price and then sending messages that make the rider believe that the driver was unwilling to accept the quoted price, making him increase the fare in order to complete his booking. This strategy by the company has been referred to as “Confirm Shaming” by the CCPA, which makes the rider feel urgent for no reason.

The Pricing Slider Under Scrutiny

The CCPA also examined Rapido’s Set your price slider, finding that its colour coding appeared designed to influence how much riders chose to pay. The authority pointed out that the fare shown at booking already accounted for distance, travel time, traffic and tolls, leaving no clear justification for further prompts to pay extra for the same ride before it had even begun.

Tips Should Not Be Forced

The regulator also took issue with how tipping was positioned on the platform, stating that a tip is meant to be a voluntary gesture and should never be framed as a condition for receiving service. Rapido’s explanations on this point were reviewed and rejected by the authority.

With Rapido now penalised, the CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, said its scrutiny of similar practices at Uber and Ola remains ongoing, signalling that further action against other platforms could follow.

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