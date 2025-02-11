Rashid Engineer Under Police Escort For Hospital Visit Ahead Of Parliament Session

The Delhi High Court has granted a two-day custody parole to jailed Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament (MP) Rashid Engineer to attend the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

The Delhi High Court has granted a two-day custody parole to jailed Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament (MP) Rashid Engineer to attend the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The decision was made following his plea for interim bail or parole to represent his constituency in the Lok Sabha.

A day after the parole decision, Rashid Engineer was transported to the RML Hospital under police security on Tuesday morning for a routine medical examination, according to sources from Tihar jail. This health check-up was conducted as a precautionary measure before he proceeds to Parliament.

Strict Parole Conditions Imposed

The court has imposed several restrictions during Rashid Engineer’s parole period. These include:

Prohibition on the use of mobile phones or internet services.

A ban on addressing the media or interacting with anyone except for his duties as an MP.

Strict police monitoring throughout his parole.

Rashid Engineer has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case. The Baramulla MP faces allegations of providing financial support to separatists and terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He has consistently denied the charges.

Journey from Hospital to Parliament

Following his medical examination at RML Hospital, Rashid Engineer is expected to be escorted directly to Parliament under police guard. “He will be taken to Parliament from the hospital,” a jail source confirmed.

The court’s decision underscores the importance of enabling elected representatives to fulfill their parliamentary duties, even while facing legal proceedings. Rashid Engineer’s temporary release aims to ensure that the people of Baramulla have their voice heard in the crucial Budget session.

Controversy Surrounding Rashid Engineer

Rashid Engineer’s case remains a contentious issue, with allegations linking him to terror activities. The court’s decision to grant parole with stringent conditions reflects a balance between legal accountability and democratic representation.

The temporary release of Rashid Engineer under custody parole highlights the complexities of balancing legal proceedings with democratic responsibilities. As the Baramulla MP attends the Budget session, his case will likely continue to draw significant attention in both political and legal circles.

