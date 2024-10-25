Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Ratan Tata's Wealth: Will Provides Unlimited Care for Dog Tito Charitable Legacy

Ratan Tata's will outlines comprehensive provisions for his German Shepherd, Tito, and his charitable endeavors

Ratan Tata’s Wealth: Will Provides Unlimited Care for Dog Tito Charitable Legacy

In a heartfelt testament to his love for his pet and a commitment to philanthropy, Ratan Tata’s will outlines comprehensive provisions for his German Shepherd, Tito, and his charitable endeavors.

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, has made generous arrangements in his will for the lifelong care of his beloved German Shepherd, Tito. According to reports, Tata adopted Tito five or six years ago following the passing of his previous dog, also named Tito. The late industrialist has entrusted the responsibility of Tito’s care to his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, ensuring that the dog will receive “unlimited” care and attention.

This decision reflects Tata’s deep affection for his pets, as he was known to have bought designer clothes for them during his travels. Shaw will now play a crucial role in maintaining Tito’s well-being in the absence.

Support for Family and Staff

In addition to Tito, Ratan Tata’s will also includes provisions for his house staff, including his dedicated butler, Subbiah, with whom he shared a relationship spanning three decades. The will ensures that Subbiah, who has been an integral part of Tata’s life, will continue to receive support, highlighting Tata’s commitment to those who served him faithfully.

The will also outlines allocations for Tata’s family, including his brother Jimmy Tata and half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy. Furthermore, a significant portion of Tata’s estate will be directed toward his philanthropic foundation, underscoring his long-standing belief in giving back to society.

Ratan Tata’s Estate and Charitable Intentions

Ratan Tata’s estate is estimated to be valued at over ₹10,000 crore, with a substantial stake in Tata Sons, which is valued at approximately ₹16.71 lakh crore. As reported, he held a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons and had a net worth of ₹7,900 crore according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Throughout his life, Tata expressed a keen desire for his wealth to benefit charitable causes. While the specifics of his will remain private, the outlined provisions indicate his intention to support a wide range of initiatives through his foundation.

Executor Responsibilities

The executors of Ratan Tata’s will include lawyer Darius Khambata, close friend and confidant Mehli Mistry, and his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy. Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86, leaving a legacy that will be continued by his half-brother, Noel Tata, who has succeeded him as the chairman of Tata Trusts.

Mehli Mistry, who is also an estranged brother of Cyrus Mistry, was a close associate of Ratan Tata and a trustee of the two major Tata charities: the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Together, these trusts hold approximately 52% of Tata Sons, which reinforces the significant impact of Tata’s philanthropic efforts.

