Home > India > Rath Yatra 2025: Odisha Govt to Deploy 378 Healthcare Workers to Ensure Public Safety

Rath Yatra 2025: Odisha Govt to Deploy 378 Healthcare Workers to Ensure Public Safety

Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced the deployment of 378 healthcare professionals, along with 69 first-aid centers, 74 ambulances, and 265 additional hospital beds (including ICU and burn units).

Rath Yatra, Puri, Odisha

Last Updated: June 23, 2025 21:13 IST

In preparation for the grand Rath Yatra 2025 in Puri, the Odisha state government has declared a strong medical action plan to deal with the anticipated overflow of pilgrims.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling confirmed deployment of 378 medical personnel for on-spot medical services during the festival. 

Ambulances, First-Aid Posts, and Heatstroke Units

The scheme comprises 74 ambulances and 69 first-aid stations established in strategic locations. Further, 265 additional hospital beds, including ICU beds and burn unit beds, will be available to treat critical patients.

To counteract the heat, a 10-bed heatstroke center will be functional, along with two small operating theaters for emergency surgeries.

Blood Reserves and 24/7 Emergency Response

The health department has arranged 200 units of stored blood to address any urgent transfusion requirements. There will be a fleet of 108 emergency ambulances running around the clock.

There is also a dedicated control room in place to act as a health services command center and rapid response. 

Food Safety and Disease Control Initiatives

In order to avoid food poisoning, eight food safety officials will inspect distribution centers and food stalls.

In the meantime, sanitation, disease prevention, and hygiene awareness campaigns have been initiated prior to the event.

Ensuring Devotees’ Health During the Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India’s biggest religious festivals and draws lakhs of pilgrims.

With these upgraded medical facilities, the state promises that Puri Rath Yatra 2025 will not only be spiritually enriching but also health-safe and secure for everyone involved.

