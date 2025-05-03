Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf Passed In Parliament: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Shandilya Giriraj Singh has strongly criticised a protest held in Begusarai by a Muslim organisation opposing the Waqf Act.

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Shandilya Giriraj Singh has strongly criticized a protest held in Begusarai by a Muslim organisation opposing the Waqf Act. In a post shared on social media platform X, Singh termed the rally “unfortunate and condemnable”, accusing the organisers of pushing a divisive agenda under the guise of legal dissent.

The minister expressed disappointment over the group’s silence on recent terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of Hindu civilians. He said there was an expectation that the group would denounce Pakistan-backed terrorism and stand in solidarity with the victims, but instead chose to demonstrate against a law passed by Parliament.

बेगूसराय में मुस्लिम संगठन द्वारा वक्फ एक्ट के खिलाफ निकाली गई रैली अत्यंत दुखद और निंदनीय है। यह स्पष्ट करता है कि उक्त संगठन का उद्देश्य जनहित या राष्ट्रहित नहीं, बल्कि एक खास एजेंडे को आगे बढ़ाना है। हमें यह आशा थी कि यह संगठन मुस्लिम आतंकवादियों द्वारा किए गए हालिया आतंकी… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) May 3, 2025

BJP Stands for Unity and Constitution

Singh cautioned that such actions only work to stir social unrest and threaten the integrity of the nation. Emphasising that the Bharatiya Janata Party upholds constitutional values, he urged citizens of Begusarai to remain alert and not fall prey to divisive narratives.

Reiterating the Centre’s firm stance against terrorism, Singh said the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister have made it clear that the government will respond with strength and resolve.

“This is not the time for confusion or fear,” he wrote, “but for unity, clarity, and unwavering patriotism.”

Must Read: Barkha Dutt Seen Shooting Videos In Srinagar Despite Government’s Advisory To Restrain’, Netizens Call Her ‘Traitor’