Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf Passed In Parliament: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf Passed In Parliament: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and Begusarai MP Shandilya Giriraj Singh has strongly criticised a protest held in Begusarai by a Muslim organisation opposing the Waqf Act.

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf Passed In Parliament: Union Minister Giriraj Singh


Union Minister and Begusarai MP Shandilya Giriraj Singh has strongly criticized a protest held in Begusarai by a Muslim organisation opposing the Waqf Act. In a post shared on social media platform X, Singh termed the rally “unfortunate and condemnable”, accusing the organisers of pushing a divisive agenda under the guise of legal dissent.

The minister expressed disappointment over the group’s silence on recent terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of Hindu civilians. He said there was an expectation that the group would denounce Pakistan-backed terrorism and stand in solidarity with the victims, but instead chose to demonstrate against a law passed by Parliament.

BJP Stands for Unity and Constitution

Singh cautioned that such actions only work to stir social unrest and threaten the integrity of the nation. Emphasising that the Bharatiya Janata Party upholds constitutional values, he urged citizens of Begusarai to remain alert and not fall prey to divisive narratives.

Reiterating the Centre’s firm stance against terrorism, Singh said the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister have made it clear that the government will respond with strength and resolve.

“This is not the time for confusion or fear,” he wrote, “but for unity, clarity, and unwavering patriotism.”

Must Read: Barkha Dutt Seen Shooting Videos In Srinagar Despite Government’s Advisory To Restrain’, Netizens Call Her ‘Traitor’

Filed under

giriraj singh Pahalgam attack

newsx

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect
This newly proposed NASA

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions
newsx

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud
In a strong response to r

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Rather Than Condemning Terror Attack On Hindus In Pahalgam, They Are More Concerned For Waqf...
newsx

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

What All Did India Import From Pakistan? All Banned With Immediate Effect

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

Trump Proposes Major NASA Budget Cuts; Shifts Focus to Moon and Mars Missions

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Bans All Imports From Pakistan In The Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler...

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After