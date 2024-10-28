Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania Calls Out Lamborghini For Its ‘Arrogance’, Here’s Why

Gautam Singhania's frustrations were expressed in tweets and a LinkedIn post, highlighting the disconnect between Lamborgini and its high-profile customers.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, has publicly criticized Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini for its “arrogance” in failing to address his concerns regarding a mechanical issue with his new Lamborghini Revuelto. Singhania’s frustrations were expressed in a series of tweets and a LinkedIn post, highlighting the disconnect between the luxury brand and its high-profile customers.

Here’s What Happened?

The controversy began when Singhania took his Lamborghini Revuelto, priced around ₹8.89 crore, for a test drive on October 3. He experienced a complete electrical failure that left him stranded on Mumbai’s trans-harbour link. Following this incident, he voiced his disappointment over Lamborghini India’s leadership, specifically targeting India Head Sharad Agarwal and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni for not reaching out to him despite his longstanding loyalty as a customer.

“I’m shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are,” Singhania tweeted, expressing disbelief that no one from Lamborghini had made an effort to address his concerns.

Singhania’s post gained traction on social media, with many users echoing his sentiments. Sanjeev Mulchandani, Executive Vice President at Associated Broadcasting Co Pvt Ltd, remarked, “It’s disheartening to see such behavior from a luxury brand that should prioritize its customers, especially when India stands as a vital, growing market.” He emphasized the importance of brands building genuine relationships with their customers rather than focusing solely on sales.

Lamborgini’s lack of engagement

Concerns about the Lamborghini Revuelto’s reliability seem to be widespread, as Singhania noted that this was the third report of similar issues within just 15 days of delivery. He raised the question of whether there are underlying reliability concerns with the vehicle, underscoring that such experiences could tarnish the reputation of a luxury brand.

Social media reactions have been critical of Lamborghini’s apparent lack of engagement. Real estate business coach Girish Chhalwani stated, “It’s disappointing to see leaders not engaging directly with customers to address their concerns. A proactive approach would show genuine commitment to customer satisfaction and trust-building.”

Singhania, known for his collection of exclusive luxury cars, has a history of high-profile automotive experiences, including a personal trip to France to drive a Formula One racer. His disappointment with Lamborghini has sparked a conversation about customer service standards within the luxury automotive sector, especially in the rapidly growing Indian market.

As of now, Lamborghini has yet to respond to Singhania’s criticisms or the broader implications of this incident.

