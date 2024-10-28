Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania Calls Out Lamborghini For Its ‘Arrogance’, Here’s Why

Gautam Singhania's frustrations were expressed in tweets and a LinkedIn post, highlighting the disconnect between Lamborgini and its high-profile customers.

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania Calls Out Lamborghini For Its ‘Arrogance’, Here’s Why

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, has publicly criticized Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini for its “arrogance” in failing to address his concerns regarding a mechanical issue with his new Lamborghini Revuelto. Singhania’s frustrations were expressed in a series of tweets and a LinkedIn post, highlighting the disconnect between the luxury brand and its high-profile customers.

Here’s What Happened?

The controversy began when Singhania took his Lamborghini Revuelto, priced around ₹8.89 crore, for a test drive on October 3. He experienced a complete electrical failure that left him stranded on Mumbai’s trans-harbour link. Following this incident, he voiced his disappointment over Lamborghini India’s leadership, specifically targeting India Head Sharad Agarwal and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni for not reaching out to him despite his longstanding loyalty as a customer.

“I’m shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are,” Singhania tweeted, expressing disbelief that no one from Lamborghini had made an effort to address his concerns.

Singhania’s post gained traction on social media, with many users echoing his sentiments. Sanjeev Mulchandani, Executive Vice President at Associated Broadcasting Co Pvt Ltd, remarked, “It’s disheartening to see such behavior from a luxury brand that should prioritize its customers, especially when India stands as a vital, growing market.” He emphasized the importance of brands building genuine relationships with their customers rather than focusing solely on sales.

Lamborgini’s lack of engagement

Concerns about the Lamborghini Revuelto’s reliability seem to be widespread, as Singhania noted that this was the third report of similar issues within just 15 days of delivery. He raised the question of whether there are underlying reliability concerns with the vehicle, underscoring that such experiences could tarnish the reputation of a luxury brand.

Social media reactions have been critical of Lamborghini’s apparent lack of engagement. Real estate business coach Girish Chhalwani stated, “It’s disappointing to see leaders not engaging directly with customers to address their concerns. A proactive approach would show genuine commitment to customer satisfaction and trust-building.”

Singhania, known for his collection of exclusive luxury cars, has a history of high-profile automotive experiences, including a personal trip to France to drive a Formula One racer. His disappointment with Lamborghini has sparked a conversation about customer service standards within the luxury automotive sector, especially in the rapidly growing Indian market.

As of now, Lamborghini has yet to respond to Singhania’s criticisms or the broader implications of this incident.

ALSO READ: Make In India’: How PM Modi’s Initiative Transforms Indian Economy

Filed under

gautam singhania gautam singhania lamborghini lamborgini Trending
Advertisement

Also Read

MS Dhoni Appreciates Aggressive Result Oriented Approach Of Modern Test Cricket

MS Dhoni Appreciates Aggressive Result Oriented Approach Of Modern Test Cricket

US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens Up

What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens...

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox