Tuesday, November 26, 2024
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Admitted To Hospital

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Admitted To Hospital

In the latest development, the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)  Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to hospital in Chennai due to a minor health issue.

In a statement from RBI said that he had acidity and so was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Tamil Nadu. Giving an update on his health, the central bank said there’s no cause for concern and he will be discharged in a few hours.

Chennai rbi governor shaktikanta das
