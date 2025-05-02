Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  RBI Reshuffles Deputy Governors' Portfolios; Poonam Gupta Gets Key Strategic And Policy Roles

RBI Reshuffles Deputy Governors’ Portfolios; Poonam Gupta Gets Key Strategic And Policy Roles

RBI reallocates portfolios among Deputy Governors; Poonam Gupta, newly appointed, will oversee key policy, strategy, and international departments.

RBI Reshuffles Deputy Governors’ Portfolios; Poonam Gupta Gets Key Strategic And Policy Roles


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a redistribution of portfolios among its Deputy Governors on Friday with immediate effect, following the appointment of Dr Poonam Gupta as Deputy Governor on April 2.

M Rajeshwar Rao will now oversee crucial departments, such as Coordination, Regulation, Enforcement, Legal, Risk Monitoring, the Secretary’s Department, and the central security cell.

While, T. Rabi Sankar will be responsible for a wide array of operational and market-related departments Department of Currency Management, Department of External Investments & Operations, Department of Government and Bank Accounts, Department of Information Technology, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, FinTech Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Foreign Exchange Department, Human Resource Management Department, Internal Debt Management Department and Right to Information (RIA) Division.

Swaminathan Janakiraman will oversee the Department of Consumer Education and Protection, Department of Supervision, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Inspection Department, Premises Department, and Rajbhasha Department.

Newly appointed Poonam Gupta will be entrusted with key strategic and research-oriented portfolios, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Department of Communication, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Stability Department, International Department and Monetary Policy Department.

Poonam Gupta is also the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), an economic policy think tank. Additionally, she is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

She joined NCAER in 2021 after holding senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank in Washington, D.C.
At NCAER, Gupta led the work on issues related to economic growth, International Financial Architecture, central banking, macroeconomic Stability, Public Debt, and State Finances.

(With Inputs from ANI)

