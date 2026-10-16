‘RBI Was a Mere Bystander’: Supreme Court Slams Regulator Over YES Bank’s Alleged Clandestine Business

A bank’s capital buffer had shrunk to almost nothing, thousands of investors woke up to find their bonds wiped out, and the country’s top court has now asked a pointed question: where was the regulator?

The Day the Bonds Disappeared

The story goes back to March 2020, when YES Bank was placed under a reconstruction scheme. The draft scheme had expressly provided for a permanent write-down of Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds. The final scheme, notified on March 13, 2020, left that clause out.

The very next day, YES Bank’s Administrator wrote down the bonds anyway. The write-down, worth ₹8,415 crore, extinguished the claims of the investors who held them.

Investors Go to Court

Investors challenged the move, and the Bombay High Court set the write-down aside. YES Bank and others took the matter to the Supreme Court, where Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, was among the counsel for the appellants. A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih has now dismissed the appeal and upheld the High Court’s decision.

What the Court Said About the RBI

The bench’s sharpest words were for the Reserve Bank of India. It said the RBI was “a mere bystander” while YES Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio fell to what it called an astonishingly low 0.6%, even as the bank’s business was being run in a clandestine manner.

The Court noted that material irregularities in the bank’s functioning had been noticed much earlier, and that criminal prosecution had been started against bank personnel. Even so, it said, making investors suffer for administrative lapses would be “highly unfair.”

Why the Write-Down Failed

The ruling rests on the limits of an Administrator’s power. The Court held that an administrator appointed under the Banking Regulation Act must act strictly within the powers the law gives him. He steps into the shoes of the board to run the company, but cannot be said to exercise the powers of the RBI. Anything beyond those powers, the bench said, is illegal and void. It held that the Administrator lacked the authority to write down the bonds after the final scheme had come into force.

The bench also read the RBI’s Master Circular on Basel III Capital Regulations. It found that any conversion or write-down once the point-of-non-viability trigger is activated had to happen before the reconstruction scheme took effect.

The Court was clear that it was not saying the bonds could never have been written down. The issue, it said, was the manner in which it was done. It called the conduct of the RBI, the Administrator and YES Bank in dealing with the bonds “questionable,” and said the risk imposed on investors could have been avoided. AT-1 bonds exist to act as a safety barrier against a bank’s collapse, it noted, and that purpose could have been met had the Master Circular been followed.

Questions Over Who Was Sold the Bonds

The judgment, written by Justice Datta, also looked at who was offered these high-risk bonds. The regulatory framework contemplates that they go to institutional investors. But the Court found that YES Bank not only allowed but actively offered them to individual investors, in violation of the Master Circular.

It pointed to an email dated December 28, 2016, placed on record by a party-in-person. The email, apparently sent by a Senior Manager–Financial Advisor of the bank in Chennai, offered the bonds to individual investors.

The Court noted that SEBI had told it that bonds traded on the BSE and NSE complied with its rules, and that SEBI had imposed penalties on a private wealth management firm and on YES Bank’s then Managing Director for facilitating sales to individuals. But bonds sold directly by the bank to individuals fall outside SEBI’s rules. The Court said “tighter scrutiny” should have been applied before such investors were lured into high-risk securities.

What the Ruling Leaves Open

The appeal is dismissed, and the write-down stands set aside. But the written judgment leaves practical questions for another day: how the affected investors will be made whole, what it means for the bank’s finances, and whether the Court’s sharp words for the RBI will change how the regulator handles failing lenders in future. Those answers will shape how much comfort this verdict brings to the investors who lost their holdings in a single day.

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