RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final

RCB and PBKS meet in the IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, both chasing their maiden title. Kohli and Iyer headline this thrilling battle of equals.

History is on the line as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to battle it out in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match promises high intensity as both sides seek their first-ever Indian Premier League title, ending long-standing droughts in the league.

Despite their long tenure in the IPL, both teams have failed to win the trophy so far. RCB have previously reached the final three times in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but fell short each time. Meanwhile, PBKS, then known as Kings XI Punjab, made their only final appearance in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB were the first team to qualify for the 2025 final. They secured second place in the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches and then defeated PBKS convincingly by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. Punjab, who topped the league standings with the same points but a superior net run rate, had to take the longer route after their Qualifier 1 loss.

In Qualifier 2, Punjab Kings bounced back strongly against Mumbai Indians, winning by five wickets. Their captain, Shreyas Iyer, delivered a sensational unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, guiding his team into their first IPL final in 11 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Players and Stats

For RCB, Virat Kohli has been the standout performer with the bat, amassing 614 runs at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.53. On the bowling side, Josh Hazlewood has led the charge with 21 wickets in 11 games, boasting an average of 15.80 and an economy rate of 8.30.

Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has been equally impressive, scoring 603 runs this season with an average of 54.82 and a striking rate of 175.80. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been their bowling spearhead, with 18 wickets in 16 matches, averaging 26.55 and maintaining an economy of 8.79.

Head-to-Head in IPL 2025

The RCB vs PBKS rivalry has been evenly poised over the years, with both teams winning 18 matches each out of 36 total encounters. This season alone, the teams have met three times. PBKS won the first clash, but RCB bounced back to win the second match and Qualifier 1, gaining a psychological edge heading into the final.

Squads for the Final Showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, fans can expect fireworks in Ahmedabad on June 3, where only one team will finally break their IPL curse and script history.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Historic Title Clash, Rain Threat Looms Over Ahmedabad Showdown