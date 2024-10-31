Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
RCP Singh Launches New Party ‘Aap Sab Ki Aawaz’ In Bihar

Singh emphasized the significance of the party's name, which translates to "Your Voice" or "A Voice for All.

RCP Singh Launches New Party ‘Aap Sab Ki Aawaz’ In Bihar

Former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, widely known as RCP Singh, has officially launched a new political party called “Aap Sab Ki Aawaz” (ASA) in Bihar. This new party aims to provide a fresh political alternative for the people of the state.

At the launch event, Singh emphasized the significance of the party’s name, which translates to “Your Voice” or “A Voice for All.” He expressed the party’s aspiration to inject renewed optimism into Bihar’s political landscape. “Aap Sab Ki Aawaz will have 140 founding members and is preparing to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections,” he announced.

Describing the party’s flag, Singh shared that it features three horizontal bands—green at the top, yellow in the middle, and sky blue at the bottom. A black circle is positioned in the center of the yellow band, where the party’s symbol will be added once allocated by the Election Commission.

The launch date held special significance for Singh, as it coincided with Diwali, National Unity Day, and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Singh paid tribute to Patel for his crucial role in promoting Indian unity.

RCP Singh’s political journey began in 2010 after he transitioned from a seasoned IAS officer to a prominent leader in the Janata Dal (United) [JD-U]. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a key figure second only to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Singh’s political standing began to shift in 2021 when he accepted the position of Union Steel Minister in the Modi cabinet. During his tenure, some of his decisions reportedly conflicted with Kumar’s expectations, leading to a strain in their relationship.

As the JD-U national president, Singh was responsible for negotiating ministerial positions with the BJP, but his approach did not align with Kumar’s preferences. This discord led to pressure from Kumar, resulting in Singh resigning from his role as party president, which was subsequently taken over by Lalan Singh.

In a further twist, Nitish Kumar chose not to renew Singh’s Rajya Sabha membership, leading to his resignation from the Steel Ministry on July 6, 2022, just a year after his appointment. Singh then joined the BJP but struggled to find a significant role, especially after Kumar rejoined the NDA earlier in 2024.

After months of being sidelined, RCP Singh’s launch of “Aap Sab Ki Aawaz” aims to establish a new political pathway in Bihar as the 2025 state elections approach. With a focus on serving the people and addressing their concerns, Singh’s new party seeks to reshape the political discourse in the state.

Aap Sab Ki Aawaz Bihar Nitish Kumar RCP Singh
