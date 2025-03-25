‘Ready To Retire From Politics’: DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP’s Allegations on Constitution Amendment Remarks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strongly refuted the opposition BJP’s claims that he suggested amending the Constitution to introduce religion-based reservations. On Tuesday, he asserted that if the accusation was proven true, he was willing to retire from politics.

Dismissing the BJP’s allegations as “baseless,” Shivakumar accused the party of “spreading false claims” because they could not tolerate his political stance.

Congress High Command Clears Shivakumar After Reviewing Statement

Shivakumar revealed that the Congress high command had sought clarification from him regarding his remarks made during a news channel’s programme, where he defended his government’s decision to introduce a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

After reviewing the video, the party leadership concluded that he had never spoken about amending the Constitution.

“Am I mad? Those raising this issue have gone mad. BJP leaders cannot accept what I said in my interview, nor can they tolerate my political stance. Where have I spoken about changing the Constitution? It is their party members who have talked about it,” Shivakumar stated.

Challenges BJP to Verify His Statement

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM threw an open challenge to the BJP.

“I’m ready to retire from politics if I have ever spoken about changing the Constitution. Will they (the BJP) accept this challenge? Let them verify where I said it,” he said.

Regarding reports of the BJP planning to protest at his events by waving black flags, he responded sarcastically, “They should go ahead. They have a special affection for me, which is why they do this. They can’t sleep without taking my name or creating issues related to me. So, let them continue.”

Calls BJP’s Allegations a Political Distraction

DK Shivakumar urged the media and political analysts to watch his full interview instead of relying on BJP’s claims.

“Whatever they (BJP) are claiming is a lie; it holds no meaning. I urge my media and political friends to watch the entire interview from start to finish. They cannot digest the truth I speak. If I had said anything wrong, I would have admitted it,” he said.

Affirming Congress’s commitment to protecting the Constitution, he accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from real issues by creating an uproar in Parliament over the matter.

“Are our leaders (Congress leaders) fools? They have verified my statements. I, too, have reviewed them, and so can you,” he added.

Congress Leadership Satisfied with His Clarification

Shivakumar confirmed that the Congress leadership in Delhi had reached out to him regarding the controversy.

“They asked me about it, and I told them to review the video. After watching it, they were convinced. They inquired anxiously, and I provided them with the footage of my statement,” he said.

Phone Tapping Allegations and Honeytrap Controversy

When questioned about allegations of phone tapping raised by Congress members, as well as opposition leaders from the BJP and JD(S), Shivakumar pointed to past instances under previous governments, including allegations of surveillance against prominent religious leaders.

“Let the BJP government at the Centre release the CBI probe report on that matter. We can discuss the fresh allegations later,” he remarked.

Regarding a “honeytrap” allegation involving Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who submitted a representation to State Home Minister G Parameshwara, Shivakumar assured that the matter would be handled appropriately.

“G Parameshwara, as a senior leader, will ensure a proper probe and deliver justice to Rajanna, the party, and those affected,” he said.

As the political tensions continue, all eyes remain on how the BJP responds to Shivakumar’s challenge and whether further developments emerge regarding the allegations.