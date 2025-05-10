Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

It wasn’t just words; the actions spoke volumes. Registration points for civil defence volunteers were overwhelmed by the response.

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

'Ready to Sacrifice for India': Massive Crowd in Chandigarh Responds to Civil Defence Call


A powerful wave of patriotism swept through Chandigarh as hundreds of young residents responded to a call for civil defence volunteers amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The city witnessed a massive turnout, with chants of “Pakistan Murdabad” echoing across the streets, as people expressed their solidarity with the Indian armed forces and pledged their support in a time of national urgency.

Youth Rise in Unison to Answer the Call

The crowd, driven by a deep sense of duty, began forming long lines across the city shortly after the local announcement.

Muskan, a resident of Chandigarh, expressed the sentiment many shared: “We are here to support the Army. They are doing so much for us, and we also want to do something for our Army.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Karan Chopra, another volunteer, voiced a resolute commitment: “I am ready to give my life for India. We have filed the form; we are ready to do whatever is expected from us…”

It wasn’t just words; the actions spoke volumes. Registration points for civil defence volunteers were overwhelmed by the response.

Parambir Singh echoed the same resolve, stating, “We are here to provide our services to our nation. We have filled the form (for volunteer service).”

Spirit of Patriotism Ignites the City

The turnout wasn’t just large—it was passionate and purposeful.

Sanjana Arora, another volunteer, spoke of the strong motivation behind the gathering. “We were called here by the administration, and it’s incredible to see such a massive turnout of young people. So many youths have gathered today to express their support for India and our armed forces.”

She continued, “The energy here is remarkable, even those who usually don’t wake up early have shown up in huge numbers. Everyone is eager to know when they can enter because we all want to stand with our soldiers, who are bravely responding to Pakistan’s continued provocations.”

According to Arora, the government’s clear and determined response inspired many. “The government’s firm stance has truly inspired us to step up and fulfil our civil responsibilities. With this kind of unity on display, no one in the world can question the spirit of our country. And yes, we will also continue to provide updates on developments from Pakistan.”

Operation Sindoor: Strikes and Counterstrikes

While public mobilisation grew on the home front, the military response was already underway.

According to Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeted several Pakistani military facilities. These included bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, and radar stations in Pasrur and Sialkot.

She detailed Pakistan’s initial provocation, stating that their forces deployed UCAVs, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter aircraft in an aggressive assault against Indian positions.

Sources told ANI that India launched immediate retaliatory strikes after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday.

By early morning, Indian forces had struck at least four Pakistani airbases. Intermittent firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC), underscoring the ongoing volatility of the situation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

 

Filed under

Chandigarh Civil Defence Operation Sindoor Pakistan

newsx

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay...
newsx

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call
newsx

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror...
Marco Rubio speaks to Jai

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions
newsx

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League
Special Briefing Operatio

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay Indoors

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay...

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror Attacks In India

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror...

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media