'Ready to Sacrifice for India': Massive Crowd in Chandigarh Responds to Civil Defence Call

A powerful wave of patriotism swept through Chandigarh as hundreds of young residents responded to a call for civil defence volunteers amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The city witnessed a massive turnout, with chants of “Pakistan Murdabad” echoing across the streets, as people expressed their solidarity with the Indian armed forces and pledged their support in a time of national urgency.

Youth Rise in Unison to Answer the Call

The crowd, driven by a deep sense of duty, began forming long lines across the city shortly after the local announcement.

Muskan, a resident of Chandigarh, expressed the sentiment many shared: “We are here to support the Army. They are doing so much for us, and we also want to do something for our Army.”

Karan Chopra, another volunteer, voiced a resolute commitment: “I am ready to give my life for India. We have filed the form; we are ready to do whatever is expected from us…”

It wasn’t just words; the actions spoke volumes. Registration points for civil defence volunteers were overwhelmed by the response.

Parambir Singh echoed the same resolve, stating, “We are here to provide our services to our nation. We have filled the form (for volunteer service).”

Spirit of Patriotism Ignites the City

The turnout wasn’t just large—it was passionate and purposeful.

Sanjana Arora, another volunteer, spoke of the strong motivation behind the gathering. “We were called here by the administration, and it’s incredible to see such a massive turnout of young people. So many youths have gathered today to express their support for India and our armed forces.”

She continued, “The energy here is remarkable, even those who usually don’t wake up early have shown up in huge numbers. Everyone is eager to know when they can enter because we all want to stand with our soldiers, who are bravely responding to Pakistan’s continued provocations.”

According to Arora, the government’s clear and determined response inspired many. “The government’s firm stance has truly inspired us to step up and fulfil our civil responsibilities. With this kind of unity on display, no one in the world can question the spirit of our country. And yes, we will also continue to provide updates on developments from Pakistan.”

Operation Sindoor: Strikes and Counterstrikes

While public mobilisation grew on the home front, the military response was already underway.

According to Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeted several Pakistani military facilities. These included bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, and radar stations in Pasrur and Sialkot.

She detailed Pakistan’s initial provocation, stating that their forces deployed UCAVs, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter aircraft in an aggressive assault against Indian positions.

Sources told ANI that India launched immediate retaliatory strikes after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday.

By early morning, Indian forces had struck at least four Pakistani airbases. Intermittent firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC), underscoring the ongoing volatility of the situation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

