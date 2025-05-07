Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Ready To Strike: Indian Army Drops Warning Video Just Ahead Of Operation Sindoor, Watch

Ready To Strike: Indian Army Drops Warning Video Just Ahead Of Operation Sindoor, Watch

The footage showed soldiers arming themselves, tanks being loaded, and a calm but firm voice declaring, “The burden of my brothers and sisters' pain shall find you.”

Ready To Strike: Indian Army Drops Warning Video Just Ahead Of Operation Sindoor, Watch


Just minutes before launching precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army released a video that left no room for doubt—India was ready. The footage showed soldiers arming themselves, tanks being loaded, and a calm but firm voice declaring, “The burden of my brothers and sisters’ pain shall find you.”

The video, captioned “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win,” was posted across official channels, signaling what was about to unfold. Not long after, explosions were reported in Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad—two locations deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These were among the nine terror-linked sites struck by Indian forces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indian Army (@indianarmy.adgpi)

In a statement shortly after the strikes, the Ministry of Defence confirmed the objective: to dismantle infrastructure used to plan and direct attacks against India. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” the statement clarified, emphasizing that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. The strike was described as restrained, with careful selection of locations and method—aimed squarely at the machinery of terror.

The footage posted by the Army was more than symbolism. It was preparation made visible—an alert to all watching that India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen, would be direct and precise.

The video ended with the words: “Always ready, always victorious.”

Reacting to the strike, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, claimed India had carried out air strikes in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—all without crossing the border. He added that Pakistan Air Force jets were airborne and issued a stark warning: “India’s temporary pleasure will be replaced by enduring grief.”

Pakistan, he said, would respond “at a time and place of its choosing.”

But in India, the message from the video and the strikes that followed was already clear: the response has begun.

